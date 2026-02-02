It really didn’t have to go down like this. On Friday, the long-running West Seattle record shop and cafe, Easy Street Records, posted on Instagram that it’d donate 10 percent of its sales through the weekend to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. This was the store’s way to support Friday’s sort-of “general strike” without cutting staff hours. All day, they’d be blasting song requests from their outdoor speakers. Suggestions poured in: “Know Your Rights” by the Clash, “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, and “Imagine” by John Lennon.

Then, an hour later, Easy Street liked (accidentally, says the shop’s president Matt Vaughan) and un-liked a lovely screed, bringing it to the top of the comments section:

“ICE is doing God's work. Ain't nobody above the law, and that includes immigration law. Abolishing ICE is a radicalized notion; if people truly wanted change, they'd ask for a reform but abolishing a federal law enforcement agency is pure lunacy. Because of such a fundamental disagreement I will never participate in idiotic calls to boycott nothing. And in spirit of good neighborlyness [sic], here's my song request: Led Zepellin [sic], Immigrant Song.”

People wanted to know why Easy Street liked the comment. Easy Street could’ve said anything, and chose wrong.

“Dude chose Immigrant Song,” wrote Vaughan. “C’mon! He’s trying. Obviously the guy has some decent thoughts…at least has good music taste. I may not agree w what he says, but I’ll fight like hell for him to express his opinion.”

People did not like that. Vaughan doubled down. “We agree w him saying ‘nobody is above the law,’ we agree w his song choice, we appreciate the engagement. It seems the guy is trying to come to grips w things, we can support that even if we don’t agree.”

By “we,” Vaughan must have meant “I,” because he’s “in charge of social media and replying,” says an anonymous Easy Street employee who wanted to keep their job. Vaughan confirmed they were his comments. “Our social media person had the day off,” he wrote in an email to The Stranger. He apologized for speaking for his entire staff of sales clerks and music buyers, whose pithy reels of music recommendations have made them the faces of his account.

Though in the moment, Vaughan kept digging: “I imagine there are some decent ICE agents out there, if u are a quality human being...gotta be a tough job. Clearly we don’t agree w how it’s been managed…and the optics are awful.” The comment has been deleted. But the screenshots are alive, well, and on Reddit.

Realizing his mistake, Vaughan commented that “It takes 20 years (or 58) to build a reputation…and 5 minutes to lose it. I very much understand that notion.”

In an email to The Stranger, Vaughan said he hadn’t seen the bit about ICE doing “God’s work” when he was liking song requests, and had made a mistake by “not reading the whole thing.” (Close readers will note the comment began: “ICE is doing God’s work.”)

“I agreed with the reply the guy saying ‘nobody is above the law,’” Vaughan continues, “I thought he was referring to Trump and the administration, everyone.” He acknowledged that upon reading it again, he can see how it could be referring to “protesters who aren't above the law.”

“This was inappropriate given the circumstances in recent weeks and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. I am terribly sorry to my staff and any customers who feel let down. This was all on me.”

It’s unclear whether Vaughan’s real-time responses and ever-changing explanations for the comments (the apology on Instagram continues to be edited) are a reflection of a man trying to learn from his mistakes or a business owner trying desperately to get back in good graces with his customers. Patrons of Easy Street Records, at least in the online sphere, appear to be split. “This is how you handle a mistake,” one commenter writes. “Performative apology,” another says.

Either way, Vaughan’s employees are bearing the brunt of his thumbs.

“We have received angry calls and people in-store voicing their opinion on Matt's comments,” says an employee. “On behalf of the staff, I just want to reiterate that his comments on Friday were not ours.”

Before you seek retribution on Easy Street with a nasty phone call, remember the last time your boss did something stupid, and you took the hit. My advice to Vaughan: put down the phone. My advice to you: Take your business elsewhere if you please, but leave the workers alone.