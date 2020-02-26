Bernie vs. the World

Episode 233 talks coronavirus prep, the harsh Democratic debate in South Carolina, and three awesome shows. Win McNamee / Getty Images

With the CDC warning Americans to prepare for the coronavirus, Eli Sanders, Katie Herzog, and Rich Smith talk about what, exactly, a person should do. They also offer a little advice on what a misinformed president should do.

After that, Rich explains how Bernie Sanders successfully held his ground during a messy, off-putting debate ahead of this Saturday's South Carolina primary.

And finally, Eli explains why he was totally wrong about the Netflix series "Cheer," Nathalie Graham explains what’s great about the Netflix series "Love Is Blind", and Jasmyne Keimig offers some thoughts on Hulu’s "High Fidelity" remake, featuring Zoe Kravitz.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.