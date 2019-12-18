Will We Actually Have to Impeach Trump Twice?

Episode 227 asks whether we'll be doing this whole impeachment thing again soon. Plus: online hate for Buttigieg and in-person love for Cats and Little Women. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Dan Savage, Eli Sanders, and Katie Herzog mark Impeachment Day with an examination of Trump’s deranged letter to Nancy Pelosi, an appreciation for Pelosi’s coolness under fire, and of course some angst about whether this will actually help Trump get re-elected in 2020.

After that, with yet another Democratic debate coming up (this one, mercifully, including only 7 candidates), Rich Smith helps Dan and Eli understand why young Pete Buttigieg is so loathed by the young, liberal Twitterati.

Finally, Chase Burns gets riled up about the new movie Cats and Jasmyne Keimig explains why she loved Little Women (and why it’s not just for women, dudes).

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.