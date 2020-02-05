The Shredded State of the Union

Episode 231 talks about Trump's falsehood-filled State of the Union, the Iowa caucus meltdown, and two great books. Getty Images

Dan Savage, Eli Sanders, and Katie Herzog talk about Trump’s lie-laden State of the Union address, Nancy Pelosi’s viral response, and whether Senator Susan Collins is right that Trump has “learned from” his impeachment experience.

After that, Rich Smith explains what the Iowa caucus disaster means for the Democrats, whether Bernie or Buttigieg or someone else really won, and what Bloomberg is up to.

Finally, Rich and Eli talk about two good books they’ve just finished: “Weather” by Jenny Offill and “American Oligarchs” by Andrea Bernstein.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.