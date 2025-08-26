The Washington Center for the Book has unveiled the 42 finalists for its 59th annual Washington State Book Awards, celebrating regional authors from a range of genres, spanning from adult fiction to children’s picture books. The finalists are chosen by a panel of librarians, authors, and indie booksellers who read over 250 books and whittle them down based on the “strength of the publication, literary merit, lasting importance, and overall quality.”

If you are thinking, “Cool, but what’s in it for me?” take a peek at the complete list of finalists for some really amazing book recommendations. While I was already familiar with finalists like Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe, Ijeoma Oluo, and Tessa Hulls, the highly curated list has alerted me to more contemporary works from our neck of the woods, like Susan Lieu’s emotional memoir The Manicurist’s Daughter, Katrina Carrasco’s queer historical fiction novel Rough Trade, Lynne Peeples’s scientific sleep guide The Inner Clock: Living in Sync with Our Circadian Rhythms, Lena Khalaf Tuffaha’s powerful poetry collection Something About Living, and Lora Senf’s all-ages supernatural novel The Loneliest Place.

Needless to say, I will be putting my library card to good use this fall.

Winners will be announced September 16.

2025 WSBA Finalists:

BOOKS FOR ADULT CATEGORIES

Creative Nonfiction/Memoir

A Fatal Inheritance: How a Family Misfortune Revealed a Deadly Medical Mystery (Henry Holt & Co., an imprint of Macmillan Publishers) by Lawrence Ingrassia of Gig Harbor

Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir (MCD) by Tessa Hulls of Seattle/Port Townsend

The Manicurist’s Daughter: A Memoir (Celadon Books) by Susan Lieu of Seattle

River Songs: Moments of Wild Wonder in Fly Fishing (Mountaineers Books) by Steve Duda of

Seattle

Thunder Song: Essays (Counterpoint Press) by Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe of Tacoma

The Wives (Gallery/Scout Press) by Simone Gorrindo of Tacoma

Fiction

Ocean’s Godori (Zando) by Elaine U. Cho of Seattle

Polite Calamities (Lake Union Publishing) by Jennifer Gold of Port Townsend

Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet (Zando) by Samantha Allen of Seattle

Rough Trade (MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) by Katrina Carrasco of Seattle

West Passage (Tor Publishing Group) by Jared Pechaček of Seattle

The Women (St. Martin’s Press) by Kristin Hannah of Seattle

General Nonfiction/Biography

Be a Revolution (HarperOne) by Ijeoma Oluo of Seattle

Big River: Resilience and Renewal in the Columbia Basin (Braided River, the conservation

imprint of Mountaineers Books) by David Moskowitz of Winthop

Field Notes from a Fungi Forager (Sasquatch Books) by Ashley Rodriguez of Seattle

A Forest of Your Own: The Pacific Northwest Handbook of Ecological Forestry (Skipstone, an

imprint of Mountaineers Books) by Seth Zuckerman of Vashon and Kirk Hanson of Olympia

The Inner Clock: Living in Sync with Our Circadian Rhythms (Riverhead Books/Penguin

Random House) by Lynne Peeples of Seattle

When Driving Is Not an Option: Steering Away from Car Dependency (Island Press) by Anna

Letitia Zivarts of Seattle

Poetry

Blue Atlas (Red Hen Press) by Susan Rich of West Seattle

My Heart Is Not Asleep (MoonPath Press) by Thomas Thomas of Olympia

The Scarecrow of My Former Self (MoonPath Press) by Sarah Stockton of Port Townsend

Something About Living (The University of Akron Press) by Lena Khalaf Tuffaha of Redmond

Tell This to the Universe (YesYes Books) by Katie Prince of Seattle

This One We Call Ours (Lynx House Press) by Martha Silano of Seattle

BOOKS FOR YOUTH CATEGORIES

Picture Books

Daughter of the Light-Footed People (Atheneum - Simon & Schuster) by Belen Medina of

Vancouver and Natalia Rojas Castro

Haiku, Ew!: Celebrating the Disgusting Side of Nature (Lerner Publishing Group) by Lynn

Brunelle of Bainbridge Island and Julia Patton

Fox, Fox, and More Fox: Three Stories (Greenwillow Books, an imprint of HarperCollins

Publishers) by Corey Tabor of Tacoma

Log Life (Simon & Schuster) by Amy Hevron of Seattle

Love Is My Favorite Color (Paula Wiseman Books/Simon & Schuster) by Nina Laden of Lummi Island and Melissa Castrillon

What Did My Ancestors Eat? (Wheat Penny Press, an imprint of Row House Publishing) by

Quinn Miller Murphy of King County and Jillian Thalman

Books for Young Readers

Beware the Dragon and the Nozzlewock (Wordsong, an imprint of Astra Books for Young

Readers) by Vikram Madan of Seattle

Hike It: An Introduction to Camping, Hiking, and Backpacking (Magic Cat Publishing) by Iron

Tazz of Union and Martin Stanev

The Loneliest Place (Atheneum Books for Young Readers/Simon & Schuster) by Lora Senf of Spokane and Alfredo Cáceres

Table Titans Club (Holiday House Publishing) by Scott Kurtz of Bothell

Unhappy Camper (HarperCollins/HarperAlley) by Lily LaMotte of Port Townsend and Ann Xu

The World-Famous Nine (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) by Ben Guterson of Seattle

and Kristina Kister

Books for Young Adult Readers

Coyote Lost and Found (Henry Holt and Co./BYR) by Dan Gemeinhart of Cashmere

Just Another Epic Love Poem (Dial Books for Young Readers/Penguin) by Parisa Akhbair of

Seattle

Looking for Smoke (Heartdrum, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers) by K.A. Cobell of

Olympia

A Magic Fierce and Bright (Simon & Schuster) by Hemant Nayak of Bellevue

Sweetest Darkness (Holiday House) by Leslie Lutz of Poulsbo

Take All of Us (Holiday House) by Natalie Leif of Seattle