Zookraught (pronounced zook-rot or “Zook” for short) gave me whiplash the first time I saw them. The dance-punk trio (Stephanie Jones on bass/vocals, Sam Frederick on guitar/vocals, and Baylee Harper on drums/vocals) had the audacity to rip so hard, I simply was not prepared for the severity with which my head would bang. I reflect fondly on that day as the Stephanie Jones Massacre, and as I look back, I am left with several questions: Who gave them permission to melt my face? Where can I buy their lipstick? Is this a cult? If you’re brave, you can experience the ‘Raught for yourself Saturday at Bumbershoot’s Vera Project stage.

The band released their debut LP, VIDA VIOLET, last year, accompanied by a seven-week national tour. Most songs on Zookraught’s 11-track album are brief (three minutes on average), but like a bottle rocket, they pack a punch. “When we write music, we kind of write it towards the live performance, you know?” says Frederick. “It’s pop music you can shake your ass to,” adds Harper. With song titles like “Hunny Fuckit,” “Waterparks of America (And Other Places Too),” and “Chew Tobacco, Spit,” Zookraught aim to never take themselves too seriously—an act of rebellion these days.

Seeing is believing, and listening to Zookraught is only half the experience. Harper impressively stands on their stool while whaling on the drums, Jones contorts backwards with their purple sparkly bass, and Frederick even plays guitar with their teeth! This is a band photographers flock to for bends, snaps, slaps, and the inevitable crowd-surf. Fear not the Zook Pit, for it is filled with laughter, friendly shoves, and maybe even someone screaming about Bop Its. The band writes for performance, so try not to judge the experimental music until you see them live. Zookraught are arguably performance art.

If you’re into noisy sounds like Anthers, Beautiful Freaks, Niis, Mannequin Pussy, and Viagra Boys, it’s likely you’ll appreciate Zookraught. There aren’t many local bands who have created a cult following quite like them. The trio has become a Seattle staple because of the crowds they draw and the energy they exude. If you see someone wandering Seattle Center with thick black X’s and giant squiggles on their face, you may have encountered a wild Zook.

Bumbershoot is Saturday, August 30 & Sunday, August 31 at the Seattle Center. Tickets are available at bumbershoot.com.