There’s a lot more to the modern witch than one might think. Enter the Witches Temple: a queer, radical, witch cooperative rooted in collective liberation.

Despite sounding like the name of a black metal band, the Witches Temple at Bumbershoot (open both Saturday and Sunday) isn’t scary. It’s not a haunted house or a site for satanic ritual. The Temple creates space for heartfelt connection through classes, community, nature, and art. Inside, you’ll find services including tarot reading, energy healing, compassionate listening, and more. Sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and all practitioners offer a sliding scale. Don’t forget to visit the experiential “Vibe Shrine” while you wait for your session. The attraction extends ceremony, art, and ambient hangs.

The current iteration of the Witches Temple draws inspiration from the work of Ylva Mara Radziszewski, trans non-binary femme author of A Practical Guide for Witches: Spells, Rituals, and Magic for an Enchanted Life. The collective prioritizes underserved and underrepresented communities, including Black, brown, Indigenous, trans, non-binary, femme, disabled, queer folx, and more. Basically, these witches are woke as fuck.

Bring an offering for the community altar if you feel so inclined, and don’t forget the time of your birth (you might need that later). There is no harm or misfortune to be found—anyone with an open mind is welcome in the Temple, and all ages are encouraged to stop by.

