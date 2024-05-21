It's finally here. This morning Bumbershoot organizers announced this year's long-awaited music lineup and headliners include beloved indie rockers Pavement, Beyoncé bestie James Blake, electronic music goofball Marc Rebillet, Australian rock and roller Courtney Barnett, and the best part of Sonic Youth aka Kim Gordon.

The Pacific Northwest is well represented, too, with Black Belt Eagle Scout, Tres Leches, Acid Tongue, the Divorce, Lemon Boy, Linda from Work, and Flesh Produce aka Fleshy P, a band I've wanted to see since Stranger contributor Kevin Diers described their 2023 Capitol Hill Block party set as a "furious thunderstorm of breakneck glitch pop gone hardcore with some nu-metal flavor." Yes, please!

Here's the full music lineup, in alphabetical order:

Acid Tongue, All Them Witches, Aly & AJ, Angélica Garcia, Automatic, BADBADNOTGOOD, Balthvs, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Carl Cox, Corridor, Courtney Barnett, Cunningham / Bird, Cypress Hill, Dean Johnson, Disq, Emi Pop, Flesh Produce, Freddie Gibbs, George Clanton, Gold Chisme, Grynch, Helado Negro, Hurray for the Riff Raff, I Dont Know How But They Found Me, James Blake, k.flay, Kassa Overall, Kim Gordon, King Buffalo, Kultur Shock, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Ladytron, Lauren Mayberry, Lee Fields, Lemon Boy, Linda from Work, Lol Tolhurst x Budgie, Marc Rebillet, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Mercury Rev, Moor Mother, NAVVI, Neal Francis, Oh, Rose, Parisalexa, Pavement, Pink Siifu, Pom Pom Squad, Psymon Spine, Pure Bathing Culture, R E P O S A D O, Rocket, Spoon Benders, Squirrel Flower, St Paul and the Broken Bones, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Sux, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, TEKE::TEKE, The Divorce, The Groovy Nobody, The Polyphonic Spree, Thee Sacred Souls, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Tres Leches, Warren Dunes.

Not bad at all!

The weekend will also feature immersive art exhibits and performances beyond music. The Recess District will host roller skating, breakdancing, cheerleading, a skateboard competition, and the Bumbermania! wrestling showcase (which was a surprising personal highlight last year), the Fashion District will showcase local designers with runway shows, hair and nail art, and vendors, and the Geodesic Domes will be back with the popular cat circus, pole dancing, and comedy curated by The Stranger's Undisputable Genius of Comedy Dan Hurwitz.

Like last year, tickets are (relatively) cheap. Or cheaper, at least. Single-day tickets are $70 and weekend passes are $125 at bumbershoot.com. (Children 10 and under are free, but still require a ticket.) Not a bad deal considering a single day for Capitol Hill Block Party is currently going for $105 and Day In Day Out is $130, though Bumbershoot's prices will increase June 21.