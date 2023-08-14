Ever fear that Seattle might be losing its famously weird edge? Think of my tour through this past weekend’s Sea-Meow Convention, a two-day cats-travaganza at the Seattle Center, as an antidote to such worries.
The event felt like a dreamy SNL Stefon nightclub setup: Killer cat-loving attire, furries, and outfits between those extremes that Andrew Lloyd Webber would love. Cat backpacks. Kitten-petting chambers staged to raise money for local charities and adoption centers. Oodles of cat-themed merch, from cat toys to cat fashions to cat-filled children’s books to cat humiliation devices. (Lots of merch honored the cat anus, if you’re into that.) There were also expert panels about better kitty care—including a full hour dedicated to feline dentistry—and musical acts that ranged from trombone-playing cat cosplayers to a full hip-hop set all about cats. (One hook from our new favorite MC, Moshow: “Cats need their paws, so you better not declaw.”)
After debuting in 2019, the Sea-Meow Convention went on a pandemic paw-ss until returning this year. Thankfully, three years off didn’t stimy the capacity crowd’s en-mew-siasum. I admittedly missed some of the zanier moments of the two-day event, including a cat cosplay contest hosted by the local team at GeekGirlCon, so head to Sea-Meow’s official Instagram for even more photos and videos.
