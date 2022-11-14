The Stranger
Get Yer Thanksgiving Dinner! 🦃
The Latest Election Numbers 🇺🇸
Meet This Week's Artist 🎨
Save Seattle Music
Seattle's music community is broken. Here's how we can begin to fix it.
Seattle’s Music Scene Is Broken: Here’s How We Can Begin to Fix It
We Spoke to Musicians, Talent-Buyers, Club Owners, and Leaders in the Music Community to Find Out What Happens Next
Megan Seling
Superunknown
The State of the Seattle Music Community From Talent Buyers' Perspective
Dave Segal
Something Bigger, Something Brighter
Seattle’s Music Scene Needs More Than Just Money, It Needs New Blood
Ma'Chell Duma
Help Is on the Way
Seattle Is Synonymous with Sub Pop, Pearl Jam, KEXP—You Know, Music—So Why Doesn’t the City Take Better Care of Its Music Community?
Megan Seling
Dig Me Out
Musicians Are Beginning to Prioritize Mental Health—Are There Enough Local Resources to Make Lasting Change?
Kathleen Tarrant
Wanting to Stay
How Two Musicians—One Established, One New to Town—Are Making Ends Meet
Megan Seling
Posse on Broadway
The First Draft Program at 5th Avenue Theatre Seeks to Transform Musical Theater
Matt Baume
Local Music Spotlight: 15 Shows to Check Out in the Rest of 2022
Support Local Bands and Artists at These November and December Shows
EverOut Staff
