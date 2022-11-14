Save Seattle Music

Seattle's music community is broken. Here's how we can begin to fix it.

Seattle’s Music Scene Is Broken: Here’s How We Can Begin to Fix It

We Spoke to Musicians, Talent-Buyers, Club Owners, and Leaders in the Music Community to Find Out What Happens Next

Megan Seling

Superunknown

The State of the Seattle Music Community From Talent Buyers' Perspective

Dave Segal

Something Bigger, Something Brighter

Seattle’s Music Scene Needs More Than Just Money, It Needs New Blood

Ma'Chell Duma

Help Is on the Way

Seattle Is Synonymous with Sub Pop, Pearl Jam, KEXP—You Know, Music—So Why Doesn’t the City Take Better Care of Its Music Community?

Megan Seling

Dig Me Out

Musicians Are Beginning to Prioritize Mental Health—Are There Enough Local Resources to Make Lasting Change?

Kathleen Tarrant

Wanting to Stay

How Two Musicians—One Established, One New to Town—Are Making Ends Meet

Megan Seling

Posse on Broadway

The First Draft Program at 5th Avenue Theatre Seeks to Transform Musical Theater

Matt Baume

Local Music Spotlight: 15 Shows to Check Out in the Rest of 2022

Support Local Bands and Artists at These November and December Shows

EverOut Staff
