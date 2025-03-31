On Saturday, April 5, some of Seattle’s funniest comedians will take the stage as part of The Stranger’s annual Undisputable Champions of Comedy showcase. It’ll be hilarious! The lineup was curated with help from everyone’s comedy bestie, Emmett Montgomery, co-host of Joketellers Union at Clock-Out Lounge and purveyor of all things delightfully weird. And this year’s lineup is stacked with talent, from a local comedy legend who once won over a crowd of bikers at an Aurora bar in the ’80s to a comic who uses laughter as a way to deal with grief. We even have a bunny and a fundamentalist Christian pastor on the bill! It’s gonna be great. We're going to post interviews with the champs all week long, starting with Erin Ingle!

Describe your comedy in five words.

Relatable musings on the everyday.

What’s the first thing you did when you found out you were chosen as one of The Stranger’s Champions of Comedy?

I said, “Cowabunga,” and ripped a sick 1080 on my Razor scooter.

Your Is This Normal? podcast co-host Alyssa Yeoman was in last year’s showcase! I have to ask you the same question I asked her: What quirk do you have that some people might not consider “normal”?

I have no idea where this comes from, but I regularly mix up the words "green" and "orange”—I can fully discern the two different colors, but I'll be like, "Could you pass me the green—I mean orange—marker?" No other colors, no other words, but those two, I swap sometimes accidentally. I have met one other person in my life that does this, and we are both deeply confused why it happens.

Where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

I love seeing shows at Here-After, and I can't wait for the reopening of the new Emerald City Comedy Club.

The Stranger Presents: The 2025 Undisputable Champions of Comedy!, Sat April 5, Washington Hall, $25, 21+. Tickets available here.