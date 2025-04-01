On Saturday, April 5, some of Seattle’s funniest comedians will take the stage as part of The Stranger’s annual Undisputable Champions of Comedy showcase. It’ll be hilarious! The lineup was curated with help from everyone’s comedy bestie, Emmett Montgomery, co-host of Joketellers Union at Clock-Out Lounge and purveyor of all things delightfully weird. And this year’s lineup is stacked with talent, from a local comedy legend who once won over a crowd of bikers at an Aurora bar in the ’80s to a comic who uses laughter as a way to deal with grief. We even have a bunny and a fundamentalist Christian pastor on the bill! It’s gonna be great. We're going to post interviews with the champs all week long.

Now, let's get to know tennis lover and rotisserie chicken enthusiast Mary Lou Gamba!

Describe your comedy in five words.

Silly and punchy meets bawdy.

What’s the first thing you did when you found out you were chosen as one of The Stranger’s Champions of Comedy?

Well, I'm embarrassed to say I immediately checked with other comics to see if it was legit. Then, when I found out it was, I TOLD EVERYONE! I was very excited! I am very grateful to be recognized. It means a lot to me.

You describe yourself as a rotisserie chicken enthusiast. There are always debates raging about who’s rotisserie chicken is the best. Costco. Whole Foods. QFC. Etc. Are you prepared to say, right here and right now, once and for all, who sells the best rotisserie chicken?

PCC's Balsamic Herb rotisserie chicken.

Do you remember your first time doing stand-up? Were you immediately hooked?

I do remember. I took a class a million years ago, and the day of the big show, where we all performed in front of our friends and family, I could not stop laughing. I laughed all day leading up to the show. I had never experienced that before. It was so weird. I finally stopped laughing after I went up. It was really fun, and the crowd was very supportive. Although, I was not hooked until I found an open mic years later that really worked for me. After that, I was addicted.

Where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

There are many great places to go. I just go to the place that has someone I want to see.

The Stranger Presents: The 2025 Undisputable Champions of Comedy!, Sat April 5, Washington Hall, $25, 21+. Tickets available here.