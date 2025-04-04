On Saturday, April 5, some of Seattle’s funniest comedians will take the stage as part of The Stranger’s annual Undisputable Champions of Comedy showcase. It’ll be hilarious! The lineup was curated with help from everyone’s comedy bestie, Emmett Montgomery, co-host of Joketellers Union at Clock-Out Lounge and purveyor of all things delightfully weird. And this year’s lineup is stacked with talent, from a local comedy legend who once won over a crowd of bikers at an Aurora bar in the ’80s to a comic who uses laughter as a way to deal with grief. We even have a bunny and a fundamentalist Christian pastor on the bill! It’s gonna be great.

Our final Undisputed Champion of Comedy featured this week is none other than Snax the Bunny! She hosts karaoke at the Rabbit Box on the first Sunday of every month, and she's Simon Cowell-approved. Tell us more, Snax!

Describe your comedy in five words.

Scary! Baby! Posh! Ginger! Sporty!

What’s the first thing you did when you found out you were chosen as one of The Stranger’s Champions of Comedy?

Immediately started a training montage.

Apologies for the obvious question, but I am a big snack fan, and I have to ask: What’s Snax the Bunny’s favorite snack?

That’s a tough one! I love anything in the marshmallow oeuvre, anything with dipping sauces, and most things that involve melted cheeses or cheese products.

Is it true that Simon Cowell gave you a thumbs-up when you auditioned for America’s Got Talent? That’s not nothing! He’s generally kind of a dick!

This is true! He was the only one, too! I really thought Heidi Klum and I would share a special connection, but she voted against me! So, she’s dead to me now. Your loss, Heidi!

Where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

It’s in the eyes of the people you pass on the street every day. In the smile of a child. In the heart of a squirrel. Comedy is everywhere. Also I’ve been 86’d from most comedy clubs.

The Stranger Presents: The 2025 Undisputable Champions of Comedy!, Sat April 5, Washington Hall, $25, 21+. Tickets available here.