Good news! Seattle is still funny!

Yes, our comedy scene has taken some big hits in recent months. In August, the Rendezvous switched ownership, leaving their regular weekly comedy open mics, including the Comedy Nest, Kitchen Sink Comedy, and Naked Brunch, without a home. And in December, the Crocodile shut down their 100-capacity theater Here-After, which regularly hosted local and national names including Bernice Ye, Janeane Garofalo, and Hari Kondabolu, all of whom performed there last fall.

Folks have started to recover a bit, but it’s slow going. In January, comedians Emmett Montgomery and Derek Sheen launched the monthly Open Michael: A Storytelling Standup Strangeness Open Mic, at the Rabbit Box. In February, the Comedy Nest was reborn at Common Objects. This city remains full of hilarious weirdos who are committed to making us all laugh through these dark (and getting darker!) days.

Next month, The Stranger will celebrate some of Seattle’s most entertaining laugh factories at our annual Undisputable Champions of Comedy showcase on April 4 at Washington Hall. Curated by Montgomery, this year’s lineup is packed with talent, as ever, with a variety of comedy styles to please every human who likes to laugh.

“I think comedy (any type of art really) is at its best and beautiful when it makes you say to yourself, 'This is something that I have never heard before, but it is exactly how I feel,’ and that can be done through the telling of fart jokes or the sharing of vulnerable personal stories and everything in between,” says Mongtomery. “Watching somebody who is a master of their craft is fantastic, but so is seeing someone who is still rising to their potential and finding out how great they can be right in front of you.”

Over the next couple of weeks, leading up to the showcase, I’ll be sharing interviews with each comedian, including Min Lin, who is sunshine in human form (and sometimes performs with her service dog companion Sunny!), and Cheri Hardman, a regular at the Disabled List’s comedy showcase, who told a bit about big boobs and falling food at Bumbershoot in 2024 that still makes me laugh. Up first is Scott Losse! You may already be familiar, since his videos that lovingly mock life in the Pacific Northwest have gone viral several times. (Yes, of course I asked him about Death Cab.)

If we want our comedy scene to thrive, we’ve got to support the people putting in the work to keep it going. Grab tickets to our Undisputed Champions of Comedy showcase here! And maybe bring Losse some Taco Time burritos.

Describe your comedy in five words.

Personal, silly, smart, stupid, and relatable

Now that you’ve been declared an Undisputed Champion of Comedy, is there anyone in your life who said you wouldn’t make it, and you would now like to take this opportunity to rub it in their stupid face?

My dad once told me I shouldn't quit my day job. Time will tell if he was right, but for now, in your face, Dad! I'm a Champion of Comedy!

Life in the Pacific Northwest is very much a part of your comedy. Here’s a Pacific Northwest-specific question for you: What’s your go-to Taco Time order?

Crisp Pinto Bean Burrito, Tots (Mexi-fries if you're old school), and a Diet Coke to keep it healthy. Same order at the other Taco Time.

Did you know Taco Time now sells pinto bean burritos in the frozen food section of Metropolitan Market? I was thrilled when I found out.

I saw that! I have an air fryer at home. I feel like that could be very bad for me. You could order six pinto bean burritos for yourself at the drive-thru, but you have to talk to another person and lie about having a party. If they were in the fridge, I'm afraid it might become the only thing I eat.

You’ve joked a lot about the Pacific Northwest stereotype of listening to Death Cab for Cutie in the rain, a true Seattle experience. But I’ve heard you actually like Death Cab for Cutie, too. What’s your favorite record?

Yes! I do actually love Death Cab for Cutie and have been a fan for a long time. I think my love for Death Cab is old enough to drink now. I have a soft spot for The Photo Album and listen to it all the time.

I am so glad you like The Photo Album—it gets overlooked so often! The Champions of Comedy show will be in April, right at the start of spring. What’s the perfect Pacific Northwest early spring soundtrack?

That's a hard question. There's so much good music. Content Oscillator by Telehealth. Muted Crowd by Spirit Award. I have fifteen others. People can ask me if they see me walking around.

Do you remember your first time doing stand-up? Were you hooked right away?

In 2009, I started seeing a therapist. This gets funny, I promise. I spent a lot of time talking about my childhood and other struggles. One day, he stopped me in the middle of a session and told me I was funny and I should try stand-up. I guess I believed him because I signed up for a class through UW Experimental College and did my first set at the Seattle Comedy Underground about a month later. It went well. I was immediately hooked. Making people laugh was/is an amazing feeling. It didn't go well again for a year or two, but I eventually figured it out.

Seattle has lost some great comedy spots recently—Here-After closed, and Rendezvous, which had some regular showcases and open mics, changed owners. With that, where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

Yeah, it's a shame. We have lost a lot of good spots over the years. While I'm certainly no expert on everything going on in town these days, I do enjoy Club Comedy Seattle on 15th [Ave E. on Capitol Hill] for shows and open mic. There's also good stuff going on at Clockout Lounge, and you're starting to see more stand-up produced by folks at spots like Rabbit Box, which is super cool. Hopefully, with so many talented performers in town, you'll see more of these small theatres, bars, etc., fill the void.

See Scott Losse perform at The Stranger's Undisputable Champions of Comedy at Washington Hall on April 4, 7:30 pm, 21+. Tickets available here.