It only takes one bite of Shikorina Bakeshop’s berbere caramel cookie to realize you’ve stumbled upon something truly special. The shop’s baker and owner, Hana Yohannes, employs the Ethiopian spice blend berbere, a feisty, smoky mix that varies from recipe to recipe but commonly includes chili, fenugreek, ginger, cumin, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, and other ingredients to make for a slightly bitter, earthy flavor that’s the perfect foil for the fudgy ribbons of caramel encased in a chewy cookie.

It doesn’t hurt that Shikorina’s Capitol Hill location is also an adorable queer oasis, decked out with lavender accents and proudly displaying a lesbian pride flag. A sign above the purple door proclaims, “You deserve a sweet little treat” (appropriately, the word shikorina is a term of endearment meaning “sweetness" or "sweetheart" in Tigrinya). The bakery plays a constant stream of Chappell Roan and other sapphic pop, so I was especially delighted to see that Roan and her drag idol Sasha Colby stopped by during Capitol Hill Block Party earlier this summer. I hope they both got a chance to sample the berbere caramel—if so, it might just be your favorite artist’s favorite artist’s favorite cookie.

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪