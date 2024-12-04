Cereal Cookie

Good Luck Bread

Good Luck Bread makes amazing frozen pizza. Seattle’s most famous pizza expert J. Kenji López-Alt, loves them, and they’ve been featured in the Seattle Times, Seattle Met, and a bunch more outlets that are technically our competition, so I’m going to stop mentioning all of them now.

Do you know what else Good Luck Bread is good for? Cookies. They have half a dozen different bake-from-frozen varieties available for both pickup and delivery, and each and every one is a goddamn delight, especially just minutes after coming out of the oven when the crispy edges have firmed up, but the centers are still gooey and soft. The star of their dessert menu is the cereal cookie, a crispy, chewy, caramelized-to-perfection cookie loaded with oats, cornflake crunch, and the vastly underappreciated Honey Ohs cereal.

MEGAN SELING

Let's face it, the flakes in Honey Bunches of Oats are feeble, and they get soggy in seconds. And Honey Nut Cheerios are good and reliable, but they’re texturally one note. But Honey Ohs? OH, HONEY! They’re the best of both worlds. They’re like if Honey Bunch of Oats humped a bowl of Cheerios and made a deliciously sweeter and crunchier breakfast baby. (And no, I am not sorry for making you visualize two bowls of cereal vigorously going at it on a table while milk sploshes everywhere and the glass of orange juice stands by awkwardly.)

The cookie itself has crispy edges, a chewy heart, and the magic that happens between all the oats and cereals and butter and sugar results in this kind of not-too-sweet, deep caramel flavor. It almost tastes like a batch of peanut brittle that was left to cook just a few seconds longer than recommended.

The cereal cookie is only available at Good Luck Bread's Saturday bake sales, and wouldn’t you know it, they have one at their SoDo kitchen on December 7 from noon–4 pm.

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪