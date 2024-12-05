Butter Dream

Cakes of Paradise

It feels like very bad life advice to suggest that anyone walk into the Cakes of Paradise and buy anything other than cake, but please trust me: Today, tomorrow, this weekend, as soon as you can, walk right into the colorful, sugar-scented Georgetown bakery and buy every Butter Dream cookie available in the place. Eat one, maybe two. Then put the rest in your freezer so future you can have a snack when the craving hits. Because the craving will hit. “HOW?!” you will wonder. “How does this cookie taste like a buttery, flavorful slab of shortbread but have the chewy and soft crumb of a perfect sugar cookie?”

But before you get too deep in thought, you attention will jump to a new kind of magic happening in your mouth. Crispy caramelized cornflake bits cover the tender cookie like a sugar-coated blanket and the way the crunch of the flakes mix with the tenderness of the cookie is addictive. A textural marvel. It delivers an instant dose of serotonin. Your brain will fill with colors. Your chest will flutter as though you just saw your crush be the first person to like your selfie only seconds after you posted it.

I won’t go so far as to say this cookie is as powerful as an anti-depressant, but it has certainly elevated my mood when suffering from mid-week doldrums, so keep your freezer stocked through the winter in case of emotional emergencies.

(And oh what the hell—get a piece of cake while you’re there, too.)

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪