Ever since Matthew Wendland (from Burien Press and Fable) opened the all-day cafe Seasmith inside Capitol Hill Station, I’ve become completely enamored with its Fruity Pebbles cookie. It’s a full-fledged textural journey, featuring citrusy, crackly bits of Fruity Pebbles embedded like rainbow jewels inside a toothsome cookie with chewy edges and a soft center. I’m also sometimes tempted to tear off pieces and dunk them into my drink, which is weirdly good in a crispy-gone-soggy kind of way.

Fruity Pebbles will always hold a nostalgic place in my heart—they conjure memories of Saturday morning cartoons as a kid and later ordering them atop my Red Mango frozen yogurt with strawberries and mango at Alderwood Mall as a teen before an afternoon of trying on slouchy berets at Urban Outfitters. (I was probably trying to emulate Lo Bosworth getting Pinkberry on The Hills.) Also, they always remind me of Earl Grey for some reason—I guess because of the bergamot in Earl Grey and the artificial lemon in Fruity Pebbles. Anyway, Red 40-soaked reveries aside, it’s a pleasure to find a cookie that does the classic Flintstones-inspired breakfast cereal justice. Seasmith’s other cookies, like the sesame tahini and rainbow sprinkle, are also great, but I keep coming back to the Fruity Pebbles time and time again.

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪