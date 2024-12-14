Peanut Butter Malt Cookie

Salmonberry

This cookie is perfect. Crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy in the middle, it breaks evenly in half and scatters sesame seeds. It tastes like peanut butter, yes, but the malt brings a depth reminiscent of warm butter on a toasted slice of hearty bread. The sesame seeds add a fun crunch, richness, and aesthetic like the cookie’s just been snowed on. It's vegan and gluten-free, but it lacks nothing. It is 100% delicious, and dairy and gluten enthusiasts cannot tell it’s been made without them. [Dairy and wheat-loving editor's note: It's true! I never would've guessed it's gluten-free—it's so soft!]

I started eating the Peanut Butter Malt Cookie from Salmonberry at the Ballard Sunday Farmers’ Market (where they still have a booth), but Salmonberry recently opened a permanent spot in Sunset Hill, so you don’t have to wait a week to get another one of these delicious morsels. Their shop is currently open from 9 am to 6 pm Thursday through Saturday and sells the most delightful goods, including local produce, take-and-bake pizzas, handmade dry pasta, a curated wine selection, and spices and sauces galore. They also make a variety of tasty breads and pastries, including a vegan onion cookie akin to a slightly more savory Snickerdoodle. Grab one of those while you're there, too.

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪