I initially walked into the South Park bakery and cafe Little Jaye to snag one of their famous marshmallow cereal treats. Unfortunately, it was too late in the day, and the sticky confections were sold out. But then I saw it—staring at me through the glass case with its surface bursting with polka dots of popcorn.

The Cracker Jack cookie is a giant, chewy, buttery cookie with swirls of butterscotch dancing around whole pieces of caramel popcorn. When I selected the cookie, my first thought was: Will there be peanuts? You know what I’m talking about. Every box of Cracker Jacks includes 1-3 candied peanuts. There are always enough to fill your palet with salty, nutty, sugary delight while leaving you wanting more. I’ve always considered them to be the real prize inside.

As far as I could tell, my cookie did not have a peanut in it. But, upon further investigation, it appears that the cookie typically does include nuts. In fact, the bakers at Little Jaye seem to be far more generous with the peanuts than the Cracker Jack company (I see AT LEAST four peanuts in this photo). It’s entirely possible that I consumed my Cracker Jack cookie so quickly and ravenously that I just didn’t notice a nut.

Speaking of prizes, this cookie does not have a little toy inside because, obviously, that would be a choking hazard. However, the rich, perfectly salted brown butter base is better than any paper “toy” they are putting in the boxes these days.

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪