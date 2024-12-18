I love tiny food. Not so much those videos of miniature kitchens where fingertips cook a centimeter of pasta in a drop of water, but actual scaled-down and edible versions of real food. So many foods taste better when tiny! Sliders? Better than a burger! Mini Junior Mints? So much more fun to eat than regular-size Junior Mints (especially when frozen)! Mrs. Flax had the right idea—bite size is the right size.

Now that you’re aware of my deep, unflinching love for mini meals, you will better understand my reaction the first time I laid eyes on Puffy Pandy’s tiny macarons. I screamed. I squealed. I started taking pictures of them through the glass with my phone as though they were a bushel of week-old kittens just starting to open their eyes. They are TOO CUTE.

Scaling down food can be tricky—things bake differently, the ratio of ingredients can get thrown off—and macaron recipes rightfully have the reputation for being especially fussy. Texture is everything.

But these coin-sized cookies maintain that iconic crisp macaron exterior with the chewy center, and the flavorful ganache filling gives them an even softer, chewier bite. It’s almost like they pop in your mouth. When I brought a box to the office for a taste test, people’s eyes literally widened the moment they bit down on one of the itty bitty cookies for the first time. They were all surprised by the impeccable texture and flood of flavor. And let’s talk about these flavors because Puffy Pandy doesn’t stick to a traditional macaron menu. Right now, their mini macaron flavors—available in a rainbow of colors and sold in boxes of 20, 30, and 60—include pandan latte, White Rabbit, ube, mango, Trix, peanut butter cup, and pink Starburst (my favorite).

This year, let’s skip the New Year’s Eve balloon drops. Let’s throw Puffy Pandy’s mini macarons into the air—and into each other’s mouths—like delicious confetti when the clock strikes midnight.

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪