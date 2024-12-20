Soft Ginger Spice Cookie

The Pastry Project’s Pastry Kit Subscription

So far in this countdown, we’ve highlighted 19 cookies, and each one of them is a treasure. But something is missing. With the exception of Lindsay’s adorable gingerbread people from Post Punk Kitchen, all of our suggestions lack a significant piece of the holiday cookie experience: A home filled with the smell of fresh-baked cookies.

Which is why I’m suggesting today’s cookies, the Soft Ginger Spice Cookies from the Pastry Project. They look fussier and more time-consuming than they are. (Anything with icing looks fussy to me, tbh, because post-bake decoration often requires the very important step of waiting for the cookies to cool, and Jesus Christ who has the time or attention span for that?) The Pastry Project makes it easy.

When you subscribe to Pastry Project’s monthly pastry kit, you get in return a recipe and all the dry ingredients you need to make something delicious. For December’s installment, they sent me a cute box full of pre-measured sugar, flour, and spices, and all I needed was a stick of butter, an egg, and minimal effort. And I do mean minimal. I mixed the dough in under 10 minutes! Once the dough was chilled, I shaped it into balls and baked the cookies in under 15 minutes. I mixed the icing while they cooled and boom. Cookies. With very little mess and barely 30 minutes of effort.

I made these in the middle of a busy workday, that's how quick and easy they are! MEGAN SELING

What’s more, they’re actually really, very good cookies. So much better than the slice-and-bake shit at the store. They’re soft and cakey, with a crispy edge, and the icing adds a bright sweetness to balance out the spices. I baked them an hour ago and have eaten four already. (Even though the recipe card told me to wait until the icing hardens… I didn’t. No regerts.)

The best part? My husband walked into the kitchen just as I was pulling them out of the oven, and he exclaimed, “Holy fuck, it smells like Christmas in here.” Success!

This month’s box is available to order until Saturday, December 21. Hurry!

