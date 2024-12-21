After nearly four decades of life on this dreary blue marble spent dodging mounting idiocy, there’s no mystery more perplexing than this: Why in the holy hell would anyone willingly choose to stuff cookies into their mouth?

They are hands down the most overrated dessert in the history of human creation, and it’s not even close. These little sugar bombs are nothing more than edible shame discs, consisting of sugar, flour, butter, and regret. As a snack, they’re the equivalent of Ed Sheeran: All the charisma of a dried wet nap but inexplicably able to attract a zealous flock of followers.

There should be a stronger word than hatred for my feelings about these Type 2 diabetes catalyzers. If we’re living in a computer simulation, then cookies are our petty programmer's way of doling out karmic justice for all my unpunished misdeeds, transgressions, and times I wished ill on every single one of my exes’ spouses on their wedding day.

I was of the belief that being assigned this cookie countdown was itself a punishment for all those little moments of spite.

But then—boom—a glitch in the matrix. Lo and behold, the shock and sheer mind-bending disbelief I experienced when I bit into a Hood Famous Ube cookie. Hand on heart, for a moment, I thought I’d died and gone to some alternate universe where cookies are actually worth eating. What the hell was this? Flavor? Joy? A cookie that didn’t taste like a lie besieged by sugar? I was floored.

Repeat after me: There is no other cookie other than the Ube cookie. This little purple confection isn’t just a dessert—it’s the color of royalty, nodding to the fact that it is the apex, the pinnacle, the final form of what a cookie was meant to be.

It’s not too sweet, not some sugary, soul-sucking mess. No, this cookie knows balance; call it the Buddha of baked goods. Added bonus? Your body won’t be feeling that slow, creeping death toward a future filled with daily insulin shots.

Ube is the closest approximation of heaven that a non-practicing atheist like myself will ever experience. Do yourself a favor, wander down to Hood Famous, and load up on what is quite literally the world’s only cookie. FACTS. Ube is the bear hug for your soul and taste buds so desperately needed in this current hellscape we call life. Get yourself one, and bite into some salvation.

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪