Store-Bought Frosted Sugar Cookies

Every Grocery Store in America

Look, I know what you're thinking. This store-bought frosted sugar cookie sucks. This cookie is too crumbly. This cookie tastes exactly the same, whatever the color, and breaks the sacred code that white means vanilla and brown means chocolate. This cookie has a sawdust texture as if chemically engineered to have as much air as physically possible between molecules of butter, sugar, and flour.

Fuck the haters. This cookie rocks. It's mediocre and consistent, and yet nothing else in the world tastes just like it. It's like it wasn't made. It just was. Appearing one day in every American grocery store, I imagine, replenishing themselves without anyone ordering them. Bakery department employees stopped asking questions years ago.

Plus, this is THE cookie to bring to a children's birthday party. It's the most allergy-safe sugar bomb in the world. It's right on the packaging, like a death warrant. A big fucking crossed-out peanut. No explaining to little Timmy why Jake puffed up, turned blue, and died. Not this year.

Do you know what that assurance is like for people with allergies and people afraid they're going to murder people with allergies? That rumble you hear in the space between waking in dreaming? It's the sound of fists beating on the wet laminate surfaces of peanut-free lunch tables across America. This is the drumbeat of desire. Of belonging. They want the cookie. I want the cookie. Maybe you want the cookie, too. I've got news for you: Peel open that clamshell. Go to town. This is the only renewable resource.

