Meringues

Coyle’s Bakeshop

It’s easy upon walking into Coyle’s Bakeshop to make a beeline for the display of croissants, danishes, cookies, and cake at the counter, but if you turn to the left just as you walk in the door, you will also see a small selection of coffee, jams, and other pantry items. It’s there, on the top shelf, where today’s cookie lives, Coyle’s Bakeshop’s giant clouds of meringue in flavors like cassis and demerara sugar and cinnamon.

These cloud-like cookies are everything you need them to be: A light, crunchy, melt-in-your-mouth jolt of sugar, a thoughtful grab-and-go gift, especially when paired with a bag of coffee beans or a nice bottle of wine, or an impressive and deceptively easy upscale holiday dessert.

The latter is my personal favorite. If you need a fancy dessert for New Year’s Eve or Valentine’s Day (too early?), grab a meringue or two from Coyle’s, some good quality store-bought curd (lemon would go great with the cassis), some fresh berries, and heavy cream. Just before serving, plate the meringue, fill it with a generous pool of curd, cover that with berries, and top the whole thing with freshly whipped cream and maybe some more berries or a drizzle of jam. Just like that, you’ve got a beautiful Pavlova-ish dessert that looks like it took days to make using a plethora of fancy pastry chef techniques. Your secret’s safe with me.

