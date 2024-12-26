Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cardoon

Cardoon’s Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie is a uniquely spiced treat that pays homage to Ballard’s Scandinavian roots with rich chunks of dark chocolate, spicy grounds of black pepper, and—the star of the show—heavenly swirls of salty licorice caramel.

Black licorice, especially salted black licorice, is a very divisive flavor. However, I wouldn’t say that the Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie is divisive. Sure, a toddler might not savor its warm spices and floral fennel notes, but I think anyone who enjoys spicy chai tea or golden milk could appreciate these flavors. Also, the swirls of licorice caramel are lava-like red, not inky black. I have a theory that licorice's color deeply affects its flavor, but I digress.

There is something so bewitching about unconventional caramel. Recently, when I came across a recipe for Justine Dorion’s Lemon Caramel Muffins, I thought, “Interesting, but no thank you.” The thought of a burnt citrus flavor didn’t sound appealing. That night, I lay in bed thinking about them. I whipped up a batch the next morning and devoured the dozen in a couple of days. They were unusual and addictive, like the flavor version of a radio hit that’s intensely stuck in your head (for me, it’s “Diet Pepsi” by Addison Rae). Cardoon’s Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie has stuck with me with the same stickiness as its licorice caramel.

