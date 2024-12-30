Cookie Crisp

The cereal aisle has gotten weird over the years. Have you noticed?

Cinnamon Toast Crunch comes in nearly a dozen different varieties, including French Toast Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle, Peanut Butter Toast Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Rolls, Apple Pie Toast Crunch, Les Leches Toast Crunch, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros.

Cap’n Crunch has flirted with every flavor on the dessert menu, including Sprinkled Donut, Orange Creampop, Blueberry Pancake, Strawberry Shortcake, Airheads Berries, and Cotton Candy Crunch.

Cocoa Puffs and Trix now come “loaded” with vanilla creme for some reason, and Lucky Charms has done away with cereal entirely, now selling just bags of marshmallows. (I’m okay with it.)

Absolutely not. MEGAN SELING

Even popular candy and snack cakes have been forced to jump aisles—you can buy Sour Patch Kids, KitKats, Twinkie, and Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie cereals that are part of a complete breakfast.

While all the cuckoo birds, rabbits, captains, and crazy-eyed slices of bread are fighting to one-up one another, one cereal has stayed the course: Cookie Crisp. It is just as good and uncomplicated today as it was decades ago when I was a single-digit sugar fiend ecstatic about eating cookies for breakfast.

Cookie Crisp, if you aren’t familiar, tastes like cocoa puffs but with a nice vanilla flavor rounding it out. And it turns the milk into a sweet and mild cocoa flavor. It’s not “loaded,” it won’t “crunch-a-tize” you. It just wants to be a cereal you can trust, a reliable old friend without shallow gimmicks. Thank you for your enduring service, Cookie Crisp.

(My only complaint: General Mills never should’ve replaced the ACAB-ing Cookie Crook with the Chip the Wolf. Damn the man! Normalize committing crimes for cookies!)

