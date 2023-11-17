The Office of Police Accountability (OPA) completed its investigation into Seattle Police Department (SPD) Officer Andrew Swartz and sustained all eight policy violations related to his alleged stalking and harassment of his ex-girlfriend. A superior officer first filed a complaint against Swartz in August 2021, and Swartz has remained on paid leave for the entire two-year investigation.

Of the eight complaints OPA sustained against Swartz, two involved his failure to conform to the law, two related to his professionalism, and four related to violations of SPD’s information and communication policies. According to the original OPA complaint, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office believed Swartz used police databases to search the name of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend to learn his address and vehicle information.

In the complaint, Swartz told a Sergeant in August 2021 that someone had taken out an order of protection against him and he may become the subject of a criminal investigation. He provided no other details. Further investigation by SPD Captain Brian Stampfl revealed both the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett Police Department suspected Swartz in several stalking incidents. The department first placed Swartz on furlough for two days but then allowed him to return to work. By October 2021, the department placed him on administrative leave.

As first reported by the Everett Herald, a then 23-year-old woman filed for an order of protection against Swartz in 2021 in Snohomish County Superior Court. She accused him of following her, showing up at the home of her current boyfriend, and taking surreptitious photos of her. A police report from the Everett Police Department shows officers could not find probable cause to charge Swartz due to most of the alleged crimes happening outside Everett’s jurisdiction.

SPD did not immediately respond to an email about whether Swartz was still employed by the department. While the OPA publishes all completed investigations, it may still take a few months to read their detailed findings, as the agency must first send them (along with disciplinary recommendations) to SPD Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, who then makes the final decision regarding any potential discipline.