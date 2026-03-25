It’s time for another classic Drag Race challenge: makeovers! This week, our remaining queens were tasked with turning six queer cowboys into their drag sisters.

But first, a Mini-Challenge. Dressed like he just stepped off of his Wyoming fracking ranch, RuPaul instructed the queens to “giddy-up and titty-up” for a Hot to Trot Horse Race. Seeing the queens in their quick-drag cowgirl looks made me cackle. “We are all looking like the nastiest county fair you have ever seen,” Darlene said, “and I feel right at home.”

The queens raced their way across the werkroom on inflatable horses. This was all shot in slow motion (of course) so we got to see every bounce, jiggle, and wipeout in delectable detail. In the end, Discord found herself with her second Mini-Challenge win: “In Discord math, two Minis make a Maxi.” I guess that works?

A Posse of Queer Cowboys

“Discord math” may be delusional, but she earned the privilege of pairing the queens with six strapping queer cowboys to kick off the Main Challenge.

Discord chose horse speed-rider Colton of Oklahoma for their uncanny resemblance (and matching ear gauges). She chose to do a Clueless theme for their runway, dressing as a punk mean girl while Colton, renamed Harmony Addams (get it?), was transformed into a preppy mean girl.

In the werkroom, RuPaul cautioned Discord to focus more on family resemblance rather than a cute concept, but Discord plowed ahead with her plan. It was a fun runway, but the judges didn’t buy it. Law Roach had nothing nice to say (Discord blasted his “nasty” judging style in an interview with EW) and Michelle insisted there was no family resemblance. Discord landed in the bottom two.

Juicy was paired with Greg, a Navajo gay rodeo All-Around champion. He became Loosey Love Dion—an exquisite incarnation of Celia Cruz—fulfilling Juicy’s vision of glamorous Afro-Latina twins. The judges praised the cohesion between the two looks. “Juicy turned me into this beautiful woman,” Loosey shared during the critiques, tearing up. “It’s so empowering.”

Discord partnered Jane Don’t with Terry, a retired rodeo judge from Oklahoma. Jane figured Discord gave her the eldest cowboy to trip her up. But she was undaunted, transforming Terry into her sister Maybe Don’t, dripping with vintage glamour in complementary gowns and feather boas.

The judges were split on Jane and Maybe. Guest judge actress/comedienne Danielle Pinnock exclaimed, “what episode of Parent Trap is this? Y’all are giving twins!” But Michelle insisted there was no family resemblance at all, landing Jane in her first-ever bottom placement. (The inconsistency of the judging during this episode was definitely the story editing taking a front seat as the producers build up the top four. In the words of Alyssa Edwards: rigga morris!)

Regardless of the judging, Terry/Maybe Don’t had the time of his life: “Looking this glamorous, I never dreamed I would look as good, or better than you, RuPaul.” At the end of the episode, there was a memoriam for Terry. Jane shared a touching statement on her Instagram. Pour one out for Terry.

Drag Family Therapy

Michael of Denver, the VP of the International Gay Rodeo Association, became Morgan Meeks under partner Myki’s tutelage. Myki ended up with an unexpected advantage, as Michael had snatched the title of Miss International Gay Rodeo in 2000. He shared that he had quit drag because of hangups around his masculinity, but the experience with Drag Race helped him reconnect with his feminine side.

The Meeks sisters fit the brief in matching gowns. While the looks were relatively simple compared to the other queens’, they looked related to one another… and related to Michelle, too: Roach called them “Nichelle and Rochelle Visage.” Myki scored the win for the episode.

Myki wasn’t the only one to get a queeny cowboy. Darlene’s partner Chris, a roper from Oklahoma, was unafraid of his feminine side. During RuPaul’s walkthrough, Chris shared that he cleaned house in stilettos (something tells me Darlene does this too. Banana!). It was a match made in gay heaven. Darlene leaned into the camp of it all, turning Chris into her trashy sister Bonnie Mitchell on a wild night out in Vegas.

Nini was paired with Jason, a Colorado steer wrestler. Jason’s story of being afraid of his own femininity after the murder his friend and fellow soldier Barry Winchell inspired Nini to help him reconnect with his queerness through drag. For their runway, Nini chose a conceptual route, dressing herself as a monarch butterfly and Jason (as Patsy Coco) as a caterpillar. “I thought the costumes were cute, but there was no family resemblance at all,” Law Roach said to the agreement of the rest of the judges.

Nini ended up in the bottom two alongside Discord—the first time for them both. They battled it out to Ariana Grande’s ballad, “we can’t be friends.” Nini had a tighter lipsync and better matched the energy of the song, keeping her in the competition.

We hated to see Discord go, but we loved to watch her Discord-walk away. After promising to see us again on All Stars (yes please), she departed Season 18 with a hearty “eat the rich, fuck the patriarchy.” This is now a Discord Addams stan account.

Of the five queens left, who will make it to the Top Four? It’ll all come down to next week’s performance challenge: Karens Gone Wild. See you then!