Editor's Note

Boomer not OK with recent headline in The Stranger
Porn festival attendee irritated by people going to the bathroom.
Crazed reader challenges Stranger writer to debate.
Osteopaths and their outrage.
Reader has problems with our "How to Eat Pussy" article.
Wed, Oct 9, 2019
Clearing up some reader confusion.
Wed, Sep 25, 2019
Nipper saves the day.
Wed, Sep 11, 2019
Plant survives in The Stranger's office against all odds.
Wed, Aug 28, 2019
Men reading our essay about menopause have to make it all about them.
Wed, Aug 14, 2019
We had a big, splashy mistake in our film section.
Wed, Jul 31, 2019
Speaking of women in power, meet The Stranger's publisher.
Wed, Jul 17, 2019
The Tulsi Gabbard sex-survey controversy.
Wed, Jul 3, 2019
Your cover star isn't queer enough for the Queer Issue.
Wed, Jun 19, 2019
Author and psychologist demands we look up "relic" in the dictionary.
Wed, Jun 5, 2019
We've decided to start spelling "hip-hop" correctly.
Wed, May 22, 2019
It is urgent we correct the record about chocolate popcorn.
Wed, May 8, 2019
Has the Seattle International Film Festival ever shown a good film?
Wed, Apr 24, 2019
A new sidewalk outside The Stranger's office.
Wed, Apr 10, 2019
Pissed-off climate change denier discovers The Stranger.
Wed, Mar 27, 2019
Do we have an unseasonably warm spring ahead?
Wed, Mar 13, 2019
Angry anti-feminist says he gives women 4, 5, 6 or 9 orgasms during sex.
Wed, Feb 27, 2019
We received some corrections on how to pronounce "Kalaloch."
Wed, Feb 13, 2019
Please don't get lost on your way to Trichome.
Wed, Jan 30, 2019
We sued the government on your behalf and won.
Wed, Jan 16, 2019
We got a basic fact about government wrong in our last issue.