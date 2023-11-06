📌

Good evening, friends and enemies!

If you are reading this before 8 pm and you have not voted, then stop what you're doing, read this explainer, and act accordingly. Then hurry back here!

For the rest of you: Welcome to The Stranger's 2023 general election night party coverage!!!

Tonight, the lightly stoned and certainly starving members of the Stranger Election Control Board have fanned out across the city to corner candidates, chat up parents, shakedown political operatives, and review snack platters at every crammed, sweaty little election night party that would have us. From now until like 10 pm or so, we'll give you all the gossip, election results, hot takes, and cold cut assessments that you can handle.

The King County Elections department expects to drop the first batch of election results around 8:15 pm. Once that happens, we'll begin to learn the answers to the following questions:

Did a bunch of Trump donors and real estate moguls successfully buy themselves a city council to pair with the Mayor they bought in 2021?

Will Dan Strauss become king of the council???

Will Teresa Mosqueda and Jorge Barón make history as the King County Council's first Latino members?

Are we on track to electing a functional school board, or nah?

Will Seattle approve the housing levy renewal, showing that we stand ready to spend a fraction of the amount of money we need to spend to end the housing crisis?

Seatbelts, everybody. And keep your eyes glued to SLOG.

WHAT FUCKERY IS THIS?

4:30 PM

Any idea what this is, @kcelections.

It’s next to the ballot drop box at Seattle Central College. pic.twitter.com/lsbTOPsZJh — Rich Smith (@richsssmith) November 8, 2023

There's some kind of fake USPS mail box next to the ballot box on Seattle Central College's campus. Don't put your ballot in there. Put your ballot in the big, metal, white-and-blue ballot box next to it. The SECB has tagged King County Elections on x.com about this and we will keep an eye on it.

If you're the person who built the fake mail box, then do us all a favor and go fuck yourself. Also, you're dumb, because there's cameras all over the place.

TERESA MOSQUEDA STARTS EARLY

12:30 PM

Seattle City Council Member Teresa Mosqueda, pictured here the salmon-colored jacket, aims to leave the city behind for a seat on the County Council. Courtesy of Teresa Mosqueda

When the SECB reached Seattle City Council Member and King County Council District 8 candidate Teresa Mosqueda by phone this afternoon, she was packing up signs and materials ahead of the big hoorah tonight at The Westin, where she'll join her probable future colleagues, Girmay Zahilay, Claudia Balducci, and Jorge Barón. (We know we're jinxing it, we don't care.) That crew plans to "reclaim" the hotel lobby, which gave so many Democrats PTSD during the general election night party in 2016.

As for snacks, she'll nosh on the union-made snack at the bar, courtesy of Unite Here Local 8. French fries and pizza for the kids, some veg options and chicken skewers, and "hopefully some union-made Chateau Ste. Michelle wine," she said.

Mosqueda said she's feeling "cautiously optimistic" about the results. She's got plenty of reason to feel that way. She emerged from the primary way ahead of her challenger, and she's seen a ton of support throughout her campaign. Though she didn't place a yard sign on Vashon Island, people told her they saw her signs everywhere there. "That's a good sign," she said, in that it means communities she hasn't represented before stand ready to support her. And unlike other campaigns, for this one she only had to spend a couple days on the phone asking friends to chip in. "I'm grateful for that," she said.

We here at the SECB are grateful, too. We're grateful that Mosqueda spent the afternoon battling NIMBY forces on the council, even as she prepares to retire at the County, and we're grateful that she plans to bring her family's salsa to the election party at The Westin tonight. She gave us a bottle when we interrogated her during the August primaries, and we practically guzzled her.

The good stuff. Mosqueda said Jason Momoa stops into her family's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, and he loves it. Courtesy of Teresa Mosqueda

JORGE BARÓN IS POUNDING THE PAVEMENT

12:00 PM

Barón on the beat. Jorge Barón

At the lunch hour, the SECB called up King County Council District 4 candidate Jorge Barón and found him north of Green Lake, stuffing flyers into door jambs and trying to get out the vote. He'd spent the morning waving signs with his daughter on the Ballard Bridge in an effort to spread the good word. With endorsements from the Seattle Times, The Stranger, and several other much more venerable institutions, he should do well in his contest against Assistant Attorney General Sarah Reyneveld, but he's taking nothing for granted.

"Sarah is a good candidate and she has a lot of good connections and has worked really hard, so I’m not letting my guard down. I honestly feel really good about whatever the result might be. The only thing I feel bad about is turnout. I wish it were higher, but I’m hoping people were just procrastinating," he said. Hence the sign-waving.

Later tonight, he said he planned to munch on union-made snacks at The Westin alongside Seattle City Council Member Teresa Mosqueda and King County Council Members Girmay Zahilay and Claudia Balducci. The latter two candidates are running unopposed, so both he and Mosqueda joked that they'll be celebrating at least two wins tonight.

Regardless, Barón won't be celebrating too hard, at least not until after he gives his speech. "I’ll have a beer after the results come in and I’ve had a chance to thank the folks there," he said. Cute.