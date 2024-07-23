Washington's primary elections are underway!!! We've got major shake-ups happening in state and local politics, and as you all well know the results of the presidential election could make the next four years (at minimum) real weird (at minimum), so we reeallllllyyy need to scrutinize the seaworthiness of all these candidates to the best of our abilities.

Luckily for us all, The Stranger and the Washington Bus Education Fund have teamed up yet again to present Candidate Survivor, a seafaring extravaganza to help YOU—especially you youths—shape the future.

This year, you'll watch candidates sweat through salty inquisitions, sing sea shanties, and lip synch for their land-lubbin’ lives–all hosted by Seattle drag icon Miss Texas 1988! The power of your literal voice will determine the winner, so come ready to scream your head off at Madam Lou's on Wednesday, July 24. (THAT'S TOMORROW.) The show starts at 7:30 pm. As always, the event is free, but please reserve a ticket here so we know you're coming. We've gotta make sure we have enough room and stuff, so, seriously, reserve yourself a ticket.

You really won't want to miss it. I mean, remember last year, when WA Stonewall Democrats Chair Andrew Ashiofu stole the show with that number in a leather harness?

Or when state Sen. Bob Hasegawa vape-fluted?

Hasegawa's talent is... playing a flute and blowing vape smoke while wearing sunglasses and a fedora pic.twitter.com/x74Yb2LUr8 — Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) July 12, 2017

Or when former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan threw miniature bottles of tequila at an all-ages crowd?

Or when current Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess rapped?

Who knows what the candidates this year will do. (Well, we kinda do, but we won't tell.) We will say, however, that one of the candidates has actually appeared on the tv show Survivor, and he did quite well. Will he do better at Candidate Survivor? Find out tomorrow.