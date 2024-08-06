Good evening and happy Election Day, you surly, beautiful voters!!!

Before we begin: If you're reading this message before 8 pm and have NOT yet voted in the primary elections, then stop what you're doing, read this, vote accordingly, and then get back here.

As for the rest of you, the time has come to stop watching clips of Tim Walz doing incredible handyman shit on social media and start watching The Stranger's biannual election night party coverage!!! (Okay fine, we'll probably drop in some good Walz clips throughout the night, too—we can't help ourselves, either.)

In any event, as always, we've deployed the members of the Stranger Election Control Board to election parties all over town AND ALSO to the Olivia Rodrigo concert at Climate Pledge Arena. Look forward to live updates on party snacks, party drinks, party gossip, and outfit swaps—plus election results and snap analysis.

Once the first round of results drop at around 8:15 pm, we'll all be a little closer to answer the following questions:

Who's in line to replace 30-year incumbent and House Speaker Emeritus Frank Chop in the state's most progressive district? Is this the end of Andrea Suarez's political career, or only the beginning???

Which progressive will emerge to challenge Tanya Woo for the citywide city council seat?

Will Bob Ferguson crack 50% in the gubernatorial race?

Did Republicans ice out Dems in the Public Lands Commissioner Race?

Will the progressives challenging US House Reps. Kim Schrier and Adam Smith on Gaza make it through?

Who the fuck is taking Olivia Rodrigo for granted? Who the fuck would do that?

Stay tuned!

YOU HAVE LESS THAN ONE HOUR TO VOTE

7:09 PM

Look at the cuuuuute barn! SECB

If you don’t vote in the primary, you won’t get to complain as convincingly in the general, and, more importantly, you won’t get one of these new, extremely tasteful stickers from King County Elections!!! Don’t you just love the nonpartisan color scheme, the diversity of transit and housing options, and that adorable little barn? 🥹 According to a KCE spokesperson, Victoria C. designed the sticker. Though our mail-in voting system rules, it does kinda cut down on the number of opportunities to promote voting in this fun little way, so we’re glad they figured it out. NOW OPEN UP YOUR BALLOT, VOTE, AND SLAP ON THAT STICKER.

BOB FERGUSON’S PARTY IS BUMPIN’ WITH BEE GEES, BEER, BUT NO FOOD

7:03 PM

Where is the food???? SECB

We've put on our dressy pants and made the trek to Ballard where we promptly found a parking spot in between one of Council President Sara Nelson's beloved eco blocks. Then, after we lint rolled the hair off of our child-free and cat-having self, we stumbled across an outdoor soiree at Reuben's Brews' Barrel House. Here is where the Bob Ferguson diehards, the Democratic who's who of Seattle, are mingling and sipping. And yet, we fear there is no food. Only beer and La Croix. Why didn't we eat dinner? Couldn't Bob spare a slice of pizza or something? We used to get all hot under the collar for you, Bob. Is this—like your newfound love for strengthening the police—some sort of long-game tactic of wooing? We obviously like you, but you're going to have to pull out the red carpet a bit more to really get our fanny fluttering like the old days.

Upbeat jams like the Bee Gees' "More Than a Woman" and Hall & Oates' "You Make My Dreams Come True" are playing. We are going to try to find someone to teach us the Queen's Gambit and maybe a Reuben's Brews' worker will toss us the crust of their Serious Pie pizza to nibble on like the rat we are.

In the meantime, we chatted up Bill Ferguson, one of Bob's SIX brothers (he also has one sister). Bill is proud of Bob, but he is NOT happy with the only non-alcoholic beer at the function, some kind of berry atrocity. Right after we chatted with Bill, a woman named Kathleen in a piratey-striped shirt and thick liberal arts glasses told us she was surprised by how much of her voting choices aligned with ours. "I didn't know I was so liberal," Kathleen said. We could've told you how liberal you were just by that getup, Kathleen!

Seriously, did someone spend all the food budget on balloons? SECB

IMRAAN SIDDIQI IS EATING AIRHEADS XTREMES

6:17 PM

A totally candid photo of the fam watching results that will drop in 1.5 hours. Saddiqi

Imraan Saddiqi’s watch party is in Sammamish, and election nights are for drinking, not driving, so the SECB gave him a call this afternoon.

The congressional candidate for the 8th District told us he’s having a “lowkey” watch party with family and friends at his campaign headquarters. They’re eating pizza (Dominos), candy (Airheads Xtremes), and protein bars (“to keep ourselves energized,”) which all sounds very wholesome to us.

Saddiqi ran an insurgent campaign that only launched in May, so when we asked if he was going to win tonight, he wouldn’t give us a confident “yes.”

Airheads give us optimism, too. Saddiqi

“But I’m optimistic,” he told us. “I feel good about the energy. We left everything out there.”

Saddiqi is hoping for a win, but if all his campaign does is force Congresswoman Kim Schrier to budge her position on Gaza, he’ll be pretty stoked. If he makes it to the general, though, he looks forward to being “a gut check for the Dems,” forcing them to “make a moral decision” about Gaza.

DAVE UPTHEGROVE EMBRACES GAY TREES

2:50 PM

King County Council Member Dave Upthegrove said La Costa Mexican Restaurant in Burien is a place of comfort for him. Selfie

After polishing off a cheese enchilada and a spinach enchilada at La Costa Mexican Restaurant in Burien, King County Council Member and Public Lands Commissioner candidate Dave Upthegrove said our endorsement inadvertently delivered him a new campaign slogan.

The other day his husband, who works as a librarian, overheard a group of people reading The Stranger’s endorsement package and discussing our picks. When they finished reading the Commissioner of Public Lands endorsement, they said, “Well I don’t know what gay trees are, but I’m all in for Upthegrove.” That level of enthusiasm inspired him to create a line of “GAY TREES” t-shirts for the campaign. After all, gay trees are happy trees.

But he’ll only make the shirts if he makes it through the primary, a decidedly uncertain prospect in a field of five Democrats and two Republicans. Recent polling shows a plausible future where the two GOP candidates in this race could waltz through the primary with low double-digit vote shares, blocking out the Dems. Upthegrove hopes the Republicans—former Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and Sue Kuehl Pederson—do not put up similarly close numbers, but otherwise he doesn’t know what to look for tonight. “It’s a complicated field with a lot of independent money, and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

And he ain’t lying about the money. He raised $590,000—the most in his field—and an independent expenditure from the Washington Conservation Voters Action Fund dumped another $350,000 on top of that. Conservative Democratic state Senator Kevin Van De Wege brought in nearly $341,000, but then an IE called “Firefighters for Protecting Public Lands,” which is actually funded primarily by big timber companies, spent a jaw-dropping $736,000 on his behalf. With $430,000 raised, Herrera Beutler hauled in the second-largest pile of cash, with no IE spending on her behalf yet. Of the other viable candidates, Department of Natural Resources Tribal Liaison Patrick DePoe pulls up the rear with $221,000, plus close to $90,000 in independent expenditure funding largely from tribes and the teachers’ union PAC.

Upthegrove said he felt “good about the things I can control,” such as raising all that money, deploying volunteers all over the state, and wrangling every local Democratic club in support of his campaign.

This evening he plans to fight off the remainder of an upper respiratory infection among friends and family at his parents’ house. He'll dine on a vegetarian Subway sandwich and watch the returns roll in as the others enjoy “beer, wine, and soda pop.”

“I’m feeling zen about it,” he said. “I’m braced for any outcome. And if doesn’t work out, I’m okay.”

VICTORIA HUNT IS HUNGRY

1:45 pm

The dog’s name is Sadie. Sarah Perry

In the hours before the primary results dropped, former Issaquah City Council Member and Democratic State House candidate Victoria Hunt was working the phones with a stable of volunteers and fighting back hunger pangs. “Someone just finished up making lunch, though, so that’s good,” she said. God bless. If we go without lunch for more than an hour after lunchtime, then we … get sluggish and irritable like everyone else.

Growling stomachs aside, Hunt said she felt as if her team “left everything on the field” in their race for the open 5th Legislative District seat. As far as fundraising goes, the Stranger-endorsed candidate pulled in north of $76,000, mostly from individual contributors. Her stiffest competition, former Sammamish City Council Member Jason Ritchie, who is running to her right, pulled in about the same amount of money, but $46,000 of it came from his own pockets. That gives us some indication of the level of grassroots support each candidate garnered.

Hunt said she’ll watch the results at Formula Brewing in Issaquah, along with her potential seat-mates in Olympia: State House Rep. Bill Ramos, who is running for the state Senate seat that Mark Mullet abandoned for his quixotic gubernatorial bid, and State House Rep. Lisa Callan, who’s running for reelection to her own damn seat.

At the party, Hunt plans to house a slice of pizza and order a sour beer, her favorite, but she hopes to toast to sweet, sweet victory.