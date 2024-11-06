Ryder Collins/Emerald City Dispatch for The Stranger
Photos by Emerald City Dispatch
Last night, The Stranger's reporters spread across the city, watching the results roll in with local politicians. And everywhere we went, Emerald City Dispatch went, too. The photographer collective joined the Democrats' watch party at the Convention Center, the Washington Bus' Party at the Ballot Box on Capitol Hill, the victory party for Shaun Scott and Alexis Mercedes Rinck at Saint John's, and, eventually, Linda's Tavern, where all of Seattle's politicos often land at the end of a long, hard, emotional election night.
The night started with high hopes, strong drinks, and good music. By the end of the evening, after many anxious hours and panic-inducing updates from MSNBC, the inevitable began to sink in. Still, people found community in each other. These four photographers captured it all.
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!