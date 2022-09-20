The Irresistible Rise of Freakout Festival
The Experimental Music Festival Celebrates a Decade of Mad Audio-Visual Alchemy
The Biggest Fall 2022 Arts Events in Seattle
Performances, Readings, Visual Art, Music, Film, and More
A Multimedia, Multicultural, Multidimensional Symphonic Bonanza
Oscar-Winning Composer Tan Dun Transforms an Ancient Temple into an Epic Symphony
Orcas Island Film Festival Is Our Cannes
There Are Neither Stars nor Yachts, but the Curation Is Damn Good
‘Round the World and Back Again
They created your favorite computer games in the '80s and '90s and then disappeared. Can Ken and Roberta Williams revolutionize the industry one more time?
Fall Arts 2022
We Have All the Fun, Sexy, Weird, and Smart Things You Need to Do This Fall
Two Photography Titans Are Coming to Seattle
Here's a Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum
Tish Gallow Keeps Black Music Alive in Columbia City
The local concert promoter sits down with Charles Mudede to talk about Whitney Houston, Beatwalk, and her big plans for fall
This is one of the biggest questions of my life: How did I miss the tribute to J Dilla?
The show, arranged by Vitamin D and the Carlos Overall Quartet, happened at the Royal Room just before lockdown, on Feb 7, 2020. It was organized and promoted by Tish Gallow, who was also the event's host. If you want to do a tribute to the genius of the late J Dilla—he entered forever in 2006—then you want to hear what Vitamin D, by far our city's greatest hip-hop producer, is putting together.
Really, how did I miss that show?
When we all decided to exit a pandemic that, in all honesty, has yet to end, I learned the show's organizer, Gallow, was in the business of producing tributes to prominent Black musicians. One was devoted to Prince; another to Dr. Dre. This fall, there will be a tribute to Whitney Houston and Native Tongues, a '90s hip-hop collective that counted Jungle Brothers, A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, and Queen Latifah as members. (Both shows are at the Royal Room.)
Gallow also organizes Columbia City's Beatwalk, which features a variety of local musicians performing in bars, restaurants, and on the streets, though due to the pandemic, CCB presently does not have a set schedule.
Tish has been in this role for 10 years, and a part of her vision is to keep Black culture alive in a neighborhood that has been gentrified. There are great places to eat and drink in Columbia City, and the neighborhood still has a good number of Black-owned businesses, the most prominent of which are Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack and Lil Red. The fact that one of the most lively musical events in the city is coordinated by a Black woman with deep connections to the Black community means that gentrification can only give us hope. And one hopes she will keep doing her thing, keep coming up with tributes to Black musicians who changed the world.