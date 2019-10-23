Introducing SLAY, The Stranger's New Horror Film Festival Make a scary short film and win cash!

It's official: The world loves HUMP!—America's sweetest homemade-porn film festival, where entrants make short dirty movies for the chance to win impressive cash prizes! And now, the freaky minds behind HUMP! (and SPLIFF, our cannabis-themed film festival) have a brand-new and terrifyingly fun contest we know you're going to love: SLAY—a film festival for fans of horror!

SLAY is a great opportunity for amateur filmmakers (like you) to stretch their artistic muscles and make an eight-minute-or-less spine-tingling movie that can earn big, BIG money. And like HUMP!, the possibilities are endless! SLAY films can be legitimately horrifying and gory, spooky and unsettling, campy and funny, political/science-fiction/dystopian-themed, animated, sexy, sweet, old-timey, new-timey... YOU NAME IT!

We know reality is scarier than fiction right now, so go on—put your darkest fears on film. From classic ghost stories and slasher films, to dystopian cults and political nightmares, we want to see you SLAY!

And yes... just like with our other film festivals, there are CASH PRIZES! Audiences attending SLAY will judge the films and vote by secret ballot. These votes will be counted up, and a scary amount of money will be awarded to the winning filmmakers in four categories:

"Goriest" film will win... $2,000!

"Funniest" film will win... $2,000!

"Scariest" film will win... $2,000!

"Best in Show" film will win... a whopping $5,000!

Oh, but it gets better, because a successful filmmaker could win in multiple categories—for example, the "funniest" flick could also be the "scariest," which would win that person $4,000. And if the winner is lucky enough to sweep all the categories? They could win a bloodcurdling $11,000!

(Not bad for an eight-minute-or-less amateur movie!)

Plus: To earn extra-credit points, you'll want to add one or more of the following special props to your film to let audiences know your movie was made specifically for SLAY:

• Velvet painting

• Corkscrew

• Bathrobe

All SLAY submissions are due August 28, and the SLAY Film Festival will open in Seattle and Portland in October 2020!

You're interested, right? Get all the info you need and more at slayfilmfest.com.

So what are you waiting for? Sharpen up your chain saw, polish your fangs, and fill your buckets full of blood—and get ready to have a horrifying good time and win LOTS of money with...

SLAY—the new and terrifyingly spooooky shorts film festival! Brought to you by your "fiends" at The Stranger and The Portland Mercury.