In a recent episode of The Ringers’ The Rewatchables podcast, hosts Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Van Lathan discuss Cameron Crowe’s Singles, the 1992 grunge rom-com filmed right here in Seattle.

Ah, memories. The OK Hotel, The Rocket, Citizen Dick, and the average rent for a one-bedroom hovering around $541. (I was prepubescent when this movie was released.)

In the episode, the hosts read some of the reviews that were written about the film back in the day. They mentioned some guy named Roger Ebert, who gave it three out of four stars, and also The Stranger's first editor, Matt Cook, who wrote a review of the film in our September 21, 1992 issue.

Of course, after hearing a snippet, I wanted to read the rest of the review. So I braved the archives—the dusty, dusty archives—to dig up the original issue. The article also featured a review of Husbands and Wives—released just as Woody Allen's first round of abuse allegations were coming out—but I cut all that because fuck you, Woody Allen.

Enjoy!