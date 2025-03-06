If you’re anything like us, when you see a dog in the early scenes of a horror movie, your first thought is, “Oh god, I hope that dog survives.” And that’s how the ever-popular website, DoesTheDogDie.com, came to be: a way to know what you’re in for before you get too deep into a film and have to watch a pup meet its untimely end.

But sometimes, when we’re watching a movie, we see really shitty billionaires doing shitty billionaire things, and we think, “Man I hope he gets what’s coming.” So we made DoesTheBillionaireDie.com.

Maybe you start watching The Meg, and see Rainn Wilson's dumb billionaire face pushing researchers to risk their lives to protect him from Megalodon Liability™ and you want to know if he gets what he deserves. Check DoesTheBillionaireDie.com.

Maybe you’ve never watched Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, and before you go any further, you want to make sure the Nazi sympathizer doesn’t get off scot-free. Go to DoesTheBillionaireDie.com.

What about The Menu? Or Jurassic Park? Or Squid Game? Say it with me: Check DoesTheBillionaireDie.com.

Sometimes, you want a nuanced plot that leaves you with questions about life, morality, and the nature of human existence. Other times, you just want to see a billionaire get eaten by a shark. For that, and all of your other cathartic needs, go to The Stranger’s DoesTheBillionaireDie.com.

Want to help build this list? Tell us about your favorite fictional billionaire deaths at billionaires@thestranger.com.