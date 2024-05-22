How to Seattle 2024 Pickup Locations
Looking for a copy of this year's How to Seattle issue? You can find one at the following locations.
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St.
Shoreline, WA 98133
Comfort Inn Suites
13700 Aurora Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98133
Asian Food Center
13200 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake Community Center
13035 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview Library
12755 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Lake City Library
12501 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98133
Meadowbrook Community Center
10517 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98133
Family Donut
2100 N Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98133
Hotel Nexus
2140 Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98133
Courtyard by Marriott
10733 Meridian Avenue N
Seattle, WA 98133
Hampton Inn & Suites
9550 1st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Northgate Community Center
10510 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Northgate Branch Library
10548 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Revolutions Coffee
7208 E Green Lake Dr N
Seattle, WA 98115
Greenlake Community Center
7201 E Greenlake Dr N
Seattle, WA 98115
Ravena Third Place Books
6504 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Greatful Bread Baking Co
7001 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
North East Library
6801 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Ped@Post office
4300 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
U. Book Store
4326 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Herkimer Coffee
5611 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Trading musician
5707 Roosevelt Wy NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Scarecrow Video
5030 Roosevelt Wy NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Watertown
4242 Roosevelt Wy NE
Seattle, WA 98105
UW Medical
4225 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
University Inn
4140 Roosevelt Way
Seattle, WA 98105
Graduate Seattle
4507 Brooklyn Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford Library
1501 N 45th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Blue Star Cafe
4512 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98105
Staybridge Suites
3926 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Marco Polo Motel
4114 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Chelsea Station B&B
4915 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Hotel Hotel
3515 Fremont Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
HomeStreet Bank
3417 Evanston Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
The Barrel Thief
3417 Evanston Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Cafe Ladro
452 N 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Monster
1716 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Cupcake Royale
2052 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard Coffee Works
2060 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Neighborhood Service Center
5614 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard Library
5614 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Nordic Museum
2655 NW Market St
98107, WA 98107
Salmon Bay Cafe
5109 Shilshole Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Hotel Ballard
5216 Ballard Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Café Umbria
5407 Ballard Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Sonic Boom
2209 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Mean Sandwich
1510 Leary Wy NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Top Pot Donuts
1416 NW 46th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Fisherman's Book Exchange
1900 W Nickerson St
Seattle, WA 98199
Green Market & Deli
1900 W Nickerson St
Seattle, WA 98199
The Blue Heron Cafe
4001 Gilman Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199
Metropolitan Market
3830 34th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia Library
2801 34th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia Community Center
2550 34th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199
Box@Pink Salt
3321 W McGraw St
Seattle, WA 98199
Uptown Espresso
3223 W McGraw St
Seattle, WA 98199
Ped@Post Office
3211 W McGraw St
Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia Bookstore
3210 W McGraw St
Seattle, WA 98199
Starbucks
2135 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Emerald City Smoothie
1835 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne Library
400 W Garfield St
Seattle, WA 98109
Top Pot Donuts
317 W Galer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Hampton Inn & Suites
700 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Four Points by Sheraton
601 Roy St
Seattle, WA 98109
Hyatt Place Seattle
110 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Travelodge
200 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
MarQueen Hotel
600 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Caffe Ladro Lower Queen Anne
600 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Mediterranean Inn
425 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98119
KEXP Radio
472 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Ped@Metropolitan Market
100 Mercer St N
Seattle, WA 98109
Edgewater Hotel
2411 Alaskan Way
Seattle, WA 98121
Seattle Marriott Waterfront
2100 Alaskan Way
Seattle, WA 98121
Copperworks Distilling Co
1250 Alaskan Wy
Seattle, WA 98101
Best Western Pioneer Square
77 Yesler Way
Seattle, WA 98104
Silver Cloud
1046 1st Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134
Caffe Umbria
320 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Zeitgeist Coffee
171 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
American Hotel
520 S King St
Seattle, WA 98104
Cherry Street Coffee House
700 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Hotel 1000
1000 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Cafe Ladro
108 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Ugly Baby
1430 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Robot Vs Sloth
1535 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Stewart House
1906 Pike Place
Seattle, WA 98101
Soames Dunn Bldg entryway
1916 Pike Place
Seattle, WA 98101
Four Seasons Hotel
99 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Alexis Hotel
1007 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Executive Hotel Pacific Seattle
400 Spring St
Seattle, WA 98104
Sorrento Hotel
900 Madison St
Seattle, WA 98104
Sugar Bakery
1014 Madison St
Seattle, WA 98104
206 Burger
1000 Madison St
Seattle, WA 98104
Italian Family Pizza
1028 Madison St
Seattle, WA 98104
The Hideout
1005 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Silver Cloud Broadway
1100 Broadway Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212 Broadway Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Roanoke Tavern
2409 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Gay City
400 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Madison Rennaissance Hotel
515 Madison St
Seattle, WA 98104
Hotel Monaco
1101 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
W Hotel
1112 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Fairmont Olympic Hotel
411 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Mayflower Park Hotel
405 Olive Wy
Seattle, WA 98101
Andra Hotel
2000 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Warwick Hotel
401 Lenora Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown Inn
2301 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Uptown Espresso
2504 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Hotel Five
2200 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Top Pot
2124 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Westin Hotel
1900 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Hotel Theodore
1531 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Timothy DeClue Collection - Pacific Place Mall
600 Pine St 1st fl
Seattle, WA 98101
Motif Hotel
1415 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Hotel Vintage Park
1100 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Crowne Plaza Hotel
1113 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Hilton Hotel
1301 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Sheraton Hotel
1400 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Visit Seattle
705 Pike St
Seattle, WA 98101
The Hyatt at Olive 8
1635 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
WorldMark Camlin Hotel
1619 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Paramount Hotel
724 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Grand Hyatt Hotel
721 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Hotel Max
620 Stewart St
Seattle, WA 98101
Pan Pacific Hotel
2125 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
La Quinta Inn
2224 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Holiday Inn Express
226 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Fairfield Inn
211 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Courtyard By Marriott
925 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Residence Inn
800 Fairview Ave
Seattle, WA 98109
Silver Cloud Inn
1150 Fairview Ave
Seattle, WA 98109
Spring Hill Suites
1800 Yale St
Seattle, WA 98101
Delridge Community Center
4501 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Delridge Library
5423 Delridge Wy SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Youngstown Cultural Arts Center
4408 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Viva Arts
4421 Fauntleroy Way SW
Seattle, WA 98136
YMCA
3622 Snoqualmie St
Seattle, WA 98136
West Seattle Bowl
4505 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Cupcake Royale
4556 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
West Seattle Library
2306 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Freshly`s Coffee
2735 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
The Swinery
3207 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Flying Apron Bakery
4711 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Husky Deli
4721 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
C&P Coffee Company
5612 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Thriftway
4201 SW Morgan
Seattle, WA 98136
Café Ladro
7011 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
SW Library
9010 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Georgetown Pizza
5513 Airport Way S
Seattle, WA 98108
Flying Squirrel Pizza
5701 Airport Way S
Seattle, WA 98108
Fantagraphics
1201 S Vale St
Seattle, WA 98108
All City Coffee
1205 S Vale St
Seattle, WA 98108
Rainier Beach Library
9125 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Rainier Beach Community Center
8825 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Victrola Coffee
3215 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Beacon Hill Library
2821 Beacon Ave S #5813
Seattle, WA 98118
Fresh Flours
1624 S McClellan St
Seattle, WA 98118
The Station
1600 S Roberto Maestas Festival St
Seattle, WA 98118
Delite Bakery
2701 15th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
New Holly Community center
7058 32nd Ave S #104
Seattle, WA 98118
New Holly Library
7058 32nd Ave S #104
Seattle, WA 98118
Van asselt community center
2820 Frontenac St
Seattle, WA 98118
The Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98118
Clara’s Books
5018 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Royal Esquire Club
5000 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Tutta Bella
4918 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City Ale House
4914 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City Theater
4916 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Lottie’s
4900 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Rookies Sports Bar
3820 S Ferdinand St
Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City Gallery
4864 Rainier Avenue S
Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City Parcel & Post
3703 S Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98118
Renton Library
100 Mill Ave S
Seattle, WA 98057
Barnes & Noble
300 Andover Pkwy W
Seattle, WA 98188
Guitar Center
230 Andover Pkwy W
Seattle, WA 98188
Ped@Tukwila Post Office
225 Andover Pkwy W
Seattle, WA 98188
Pancake Haus
530 5th Ave S
Edmonds, WA 98020
Ped@Edmonds Ferry
120 Sunset Ave
Edmonds, WA 98020
Dancing Goats Coffee
2102 Commerce St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Dancing Goats Coffee
550 Capitol Way S
Olympia, WA 98501
Dancing Goats Coffee
111 Market St NE, #102
Olympia, WA 98501