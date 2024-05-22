How to Seattle 2024 Pickup Locations

Looking for a copy of this year's How to Seattle issue? You can find one at the following locations.

Shoreline Library

345 NE 175th St.

Shoreline, WA 98133

Comfort Inn Suites

13700 Aurora Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98133

Asian Food Center

13200 Aurora Ave N

Seattle, WA 98133

Bitter Lake Community Center

13035 Linden Ave N

Seattle, WA 98133

Broadview Library

12755 Greenwood Ave N

Seattle, WA 98133

Lake City Library

12501 28th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98133

Meadowbrook Community Center

10517 35th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98133

Family Donut

2100 N Northgate Way

Seattle, WA 98133

Hotel Nexus

2140 Northgate Way

Seattle, WA 98133

Courtyard by Marriott

10733 Meridian Avenue N

Seattle, WA 98133

Hampton Inn & Suites

9550 1st Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Northgate Community Center

10510 5th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Northgate Branch Library

10548 5th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Revolutions Coffee

7208 E Green Lake Dr N

Seattle, WA 98115

Greenlake Community Center

7201 E Greenlake Dr N

Seattle, WA 98115

Ravena Third Place Books

6504 20th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Greatful Bread Baking Co

7001 35th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98115

North East Library

6801 35th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Ped@Post office

4300 University Way NE

Seattle, WA 98115

U. Book Store

4326 University Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Herkimer Coffee

5611 University Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Trading musician

5707 Roosevelt Wy NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Scarecrow Video

5030 Roosevelt Wy NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Watertown

4242 Roosevelt Wy NE

Seattle, WA 98105

UW Medical

4225 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

University Inn

4140 Roosevelt Way

Seattle, WA 98105

Graduate Seattle

4507 Brooklyn Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Wallingford Library

1501 N 45th St

Seattle, WA 98103

Blue Star Cafe

4512 Stone Way North

Seattle, WA 98105

Staybridge Suites

3926 Aurora Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

Marco Polo Motel

4114 Aurora Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

Chelsea Station B&B

4915 Linden Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

Hotel Hotel

3515 Fremont Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

HomeStreet Bank

3417 Evanston Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

The Barrel Thief

3417 Evanston Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

Cafe Ladro

452 N 36th St

Seattle, WA 98103

Monster

1716 NW Market St

Seattle, WA 98107

Cupcake Royale

2052 NW Market St

Seattle, WA 98107

Ballard Coffee Works

2060 NW Market St

Seattle, WA 98107

Neighborhood Service Center

5614 22nd Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Ballard Library

5614 22nd Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Nordic Museum

2655 NW Market St

98107, WA 98107

Salmon Bay Cafe

5109 Shilshole Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Hotel Ballard

5216 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Café Umbria

5407 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Sonic Boom

2209 NW Market St

Seattle, WA 98107

Mean Sandwich

1510 Leary Wy NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Top Pot Donuts

1416 NW 46th St

Seattle, WA 98107

Fisherman's Book Exchange

1900 W Nickerson St

Seattle, WA 98199

Green Market & Deli

1900 W Nickerson St

Seattle, WA 98199

The Blue Heron Cafe

4001 Gilman Ave W

Seattle, WA 98199

Metropolitan Market

3830 34th Ave W

Seattle, WA 98199

Magnolia Library

2801 34th Ave W

Seattle, WA 98199

Magnolia Community Center

2550 34th Ave W

Seattle, WA 98199

Box@Pink Salt

3321 W McGraw St

Seattle, WA 98199

Uptown Espresso

3223 W McGraw St

Seattle, WA 98199

Ped@Post Office

3211 W McGraw St

Seattle, WA 98199

Magnolia Bookstore

3210 W McGraw St

Seattle, WA 98199

Starbucks

2135 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Emerald City Smoothie

1835 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Queen Anne Library

400 W Garfield St

Seattle, WA 98109

Top Pot Donuts

317 W Galer St

Seattle, WA 98109

Hampton Inn & Suites

700 5th Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Four Points by Sheraton

601 Roy St

Seattle, WA 98109

Hyatt Place Seattle

110 6th Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Travelodge

200 6th Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

MarQueen Hotel

600 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Caffe Ladro Lower Queen Anne

600 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Mediterranean Inn

425 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98119

KEXP Radio

472 1st Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Ped@Metropolitan Market

100 Mercer St N

Seattle, WA 98109

Edgewater Hotel

2411 Alaskan Way

Seattle, WA 98121

Seattle Marriott Waterfront

2100 Alaskan Way

Seattle, WA 98121

Copperworks Distilling Co

1250 Alaskan Wy

Seattle, WA 98101

Best Western Pioneer Square

77 Yesler Way

Seattle, WA 98104

Silver Cloud

1046 1st Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134

Caffe Umbria

320 Occidental Ave S

Seattle, WA 98104

Zeitgeist Coffee

171 S Jackson St

Seattle, WA 98104

American Hotel

520 S King St

Seattle, WA 98104

Cherry Street Coffee House

700 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98104

Hotel 1000

1000 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Cafe Ladro

108 Union St

Seattle, WA 98101

Ugly Baby

1430 Western Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Robot Vs Sloth

1535 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Stewart House

1906 Pike Place

Seattle, WA 98101

Soames Dunn Bldg entryway

1916 Pike Place

Seattle, WA 98101

Four Seasons Hotel

99 Union St

Seattle, WA 98101

Alexis Hotel

1007 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98104

Executive Hotel Pacific Seattle

400 Spring St

Seattle, WA 98104

Sorrento Hotel

900 Madison St

Seattle, WA 98104

Sugar Bakery

1014 Madison St

Seattle, WA 98104

206 Burger

1000 Madison St

Seattle, WA 98104

Italian Family Pizza

1028 Madison St

Seattle, WA 98104

The Hideout

1005 Boren Ave

Seattle, WA 98104

Silver Cloud Broadway

1100 Broadway Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212 Broadway Ave E

Seattle, WA 98102

Roanoke Tavern

2409 10th Ave E

Seattle, WA 98102

Gay City

400 E Pine St

Seattle, WA 98122

Madison Rennaissance Hotel

515 Madison St

Seattle, WA 98104

Hotel Monaco

1101 4th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

W Hotel

1112 4th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Fairmont Olympic Hotel

411 University St

Seattle, WA 98101

Mayflower Park Hotel

405 Olive Wy

Seattle, WA 98101

Andra Hotel

2000 4th Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Warwick Hotel

401 Lenora Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Belltown Inn

2301 3rd Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Uptown Espresso

2504 4th Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Hotel Five

2200 5th Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Top Pot

2124 5th Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Westin Hotel

1900 5th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Hotel Theodore

1531 7th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Timothy DeClue Collection - Pacific Place Mall

600 Pine St 1st fl

Seattle, WA 98101

Motif Hotel

1415 5th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Hotel Vintage Park

1100 5th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Crowne Plaza Hotel

1113 6th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Hilton Hotel

1301 6th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Sheraton Hotel

1400 6th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Visit Seattle

705 Pike St

Seattle, WA 98101

The Hyatt at Olive 8

1635 8th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

WorldMark Camlin Hotel

1619 9th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Paramount Hotel

724 Pine St

Seattle, WA 98101

Grand Hyatt Hotel

721 Pine St

Seattle, WA 98101

Hotel Max

620 Stewart St

Seattle, WA 98101

Pan Pacific Hotel

2125 Terry Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

La Quinta Inn

2224 8th Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Holiday Inn Express

226 Aurora Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Fairfield Inn

211 Dexter Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Courtyard By Marriott

925 Westlake Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Residence Inn

800 Fairview Ave

Seattle, WA 98109

Silver Cloud Inn

1150 Fairview Ave

Seattle, WA 98109

Spring Hill Suites

1800 Yale St

Seattle, WA 98101

Delridge Community Center

4501 Delridge Way SW

Seattle, WA 98136

Delridge Library

5423 Delridge Wy SW

Seattle, WA 98136

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way SW

Seattle, WA 98136

Viva Arts

4421 Fauntleroy Way SW

Seattle, WA 98136

YMCA

3622 Snoqualmie St

Seattle, WA 98136

West Seattle Bowl

4505 39th Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

Cupcake Royale

4556 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

West Seattle Library

2306 42nd Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

Freshly`s Coffee

2735 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

The Swinery

3207 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

Flying Apron Bakery

4711 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

Husky Deli

4721 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

C&P Coffee Company

5612 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

Thriftway

4201 SW Morgan

Seattle, WA 98136

Café Ladro

7011 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

SW Library

9010 35th Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98136

Georgetown Pizza

5513 Airport Way S

Seattle, WA 98108

Flying Squirrel Pizza

5701 Airport Way S

Seattle, WA 98108

Fantagraphics

1201 S Vale St

Seattle, WA 98108

All City Coffee

1205 S Vale St

Seattle, WA 98108

Rainier Beach Library

9125 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Rainier Beach Community Center

8825 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Victrola Coffee

3215 Beacon Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Beacon Hill Library

2821 Beacon Ave S #5813

Seattle, WA 98118

Fresh Flours

1624 S McClellan St

Seattle, WA 98118

The Station

1600 S Roberto Maestas Festival St

Seattle, WA 98118

Delite Bakery

2701 15th Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

New Holly Community center

7058 32nd Ave S #104

Seattle, WA 98118

New Holly Library

7058 32nd Ave S #104

Seattle, WA 98118

Van asselt community center

2820 Frontenac St

Seattle, WA 98118

The Station

3000 S Alaska St

Seattle, WA 98118

Clara’s Books

5018 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Royal Esquire Club

5000 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Tutta Bella

4918 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Columbia City Ale House

4914 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Columbia City Theater

4916 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Lottie’s

4900 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Rookies Sports Bar

3820 S Ferdinand St

Seattle, WA 98118

Columbia City Gallery

4864 Rainier Avenue S

Seattle, WA 98118

Columbia City Parcel & Post

3703 S Edmunds St

Seattle, WA 98118

Renton Library

100 Mill Ave S

Seattle, WA 98057

Barnes & Noble

300 Andover Pkwy W

Seattle, WA 98188

Guitar Center

230 Andover Pkwy W

Seattle, WA 98188

Ped@Tukwila Post Office

225 Andover Pkwy W

Seattle, WA 98188

Pancake Haus

530 5th Ave S

Edmonds, WA 98020

Ped@Edmonds Ferry

120 Sunset Ave

Edmonds, WA 98020

Dancing Goats Coffee

2102 Commerce St

Tacoma, WA 98402

Dancing Goats Coffee

550 Capitol Way S

Olympia, WA 98501

Dancing Goats Coffee

111 Market St NE, #102

Olympia, WA 98501