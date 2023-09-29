Looking for a way to distract yourself from the advent of the Big Dark? We have good news: Pizza Week is coming back!

After a successful pre-pandemic event in November 2019, The Stranger is teaming up with restaurants across the city to offer specially crafted pizzas that will only be available during Pizza Week.

From October 9-15, you can try one-of-a-kind 'zas for just $4 a slice, or $20 for a whole pie (depending on the location).

You can find the full list of participating restaurants, high-quality quality photos, and detailed descriptions of all the delicious offerings right here. We also drew up a pizza treasure map to help you find your way to gustatory happiness. When you discover one or two or three that you like, don't keep your bliss all bottled up! Tell your friends and foes on social media using the hashtag #strangerpizzaweek.

Remember, our participating pizza places will be trying their best to deliver great slices and pies while KEEPING YOU AND THEIR EMPLOYEES SAFE & SANE. Please be patient, tip well, and follow their wise advice!

Before digging in, here are a few things to keep in mind:

• Everyone loves pizza! Some locations will be busy, and other locations might sell out of their sought-after slices. Life's too short to be frustrated! Simply visit another Pizza Week location, or come back the next day. You’ll still be able to get that delicious pizza inside your mouth!

• Check the hours and fine print of each Pizza Week location before visiting! To avoid any disappointment or misunderstanding, be sure to check all the details (right here) of your Pizza Week restaurant visit BEFORE dropping in. Some places might not have the pizza available during all business hours and others may have limits on how many slices and/or whole pizzas you can order. So read carefully! You'll be glad—not sad or mad!

• Tip, and tip well! Pizza Week takes a ton of work—so show your appreciation to the chefs and waitstaff who make this event such a wondrous treat for your tummy.

• Don’t forget sides and drinks! These pizza joints are giving you a smokin' deal with these inexpensive slices and pies. And these same businesses need your support in these tough economic times. Help them out by snapping up the scrumptious sides and drinks available at all Pizza Week locations!

As always, thank you for enjoying and partaking in The Stranger's food weeks. And most of all, thank you for supporting small, local businesses—especially those who may not get the attention they deserve! YOU'RE THE BEST.