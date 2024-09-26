Hope you're in the mood for some chicken, because it's almost time for The Stranger's Wing Week!

What's Wing Week, you ask? For The Stranger’s Wing Week, we challenge chefs all over the city to get creative with their chicken wings and invite them to offer up their innovative snacks to Stranger readers for just $8.

This year's menu includes Lost Lake's Spooky HalloWings, with crispy mango and ghost pepper; Star Brass Lounge's Sesame Sweet and Sour Wings with a tangy sauce of gochujang, honey, and garlic; and Lonely Siren's Ginja BBQ Wings, which are brined in ginja (a cherry liqueur) and slathered in a cherry barbecue glaze. YUM!

See the full list of participants here (we even have a handy map!) and grab some wet wipes—Wing Week is coming October 7-13!