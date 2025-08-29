Outer Planet Brewing, the smallest operating craft brewery on Capitol Hill, announced on Thursday that it will close permanently on September 20.

The dog-friendly, family-friendly taproom celebrated its 10th anniversary in February, a rare milestone for any small business these days, and is a member of the Washington Brewers Guild and the Brewers Association. Located just a stone’s throw from Cal Anderson, the pint-sized, European-inspired brewery was known for its out-of-the-ordinary small-batch brews, such as fruited sours and Belgian-style beers.

“Attempts to find new ownership since the brewery’s 10th anniversary in February have been unsuccessful, and the end of the month will mark the final chapter for Outer Planet,” the owners said in a press release.

In February, the nanobrewery chose not to renew its lease on 12th Avenue. At the time, co-owners Gabriel Villenave, Renato Martins, and Jeff Linse told Capitol Hill Seattle that the business never fully recovered from the financial impact of the pandemic, and cited declining traffic, increased rent, and the responsibilities of their personal lives and day jobs as additional factors contributing to the decision to move. “It’s been an incredible journey, no matter what, zero regrets,” Martins told the Capitol Hill Seattle. “Tough times, yes, but tough times just make us tougher. I will cherish every single moment of this until the day I die.”

If you’d like to pay your respects before Outer Planet is gone for good, the neighborhood spot will host several events before the closure. You can enjoy conchas with your beer at the pan dulce pop-up Bakescapade tomorrow, August 30, from 4 pm until they're sold out and test your knowledge of minutiae at one last trivia night on September 10. There will also be a final closing party on September 20 to send the cosmic brewery off on a high note.