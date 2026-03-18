Last September, I wrote about brothers Osiel and Reynaldo “Rey” Gastelum and their taco stand Tacos Cometa, where they served charcoal-grilled, Sinaloan-style carne asada tacos that you can’t find anywhere but the southwest corner of Cal Anderson (and sometimes Fremont). At the time, Rey and Osiel were in lease negotiations for a storefront and crowdfunding a permanent location via Kickstarter, which they hoped to open by March.

That day has come! The brothers officially opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1620 Broadway on Capitol Hill yesterday, where Old Street Malatang used to be. Expect lines, as Cometa’s loyal fans have been waiting for this. The brothers even put a tiny window up so that curious passersby could take a peek at the tacos leading up to the grand opening. It’s a cheerful space with navy blue booth seating, terracotta-and-white checkerboard walls, an open kitchen, and a hand-painted sign like the ones the Gastelum brothers grew up with in Mexico by Chogi Sign Painting.

Don’t count on a huge Cheesecake Factory-style menu. The beauty of Tacos Cometa is its simplicity. Carne asada is served three ways: as tacos (carne asada on corn tortillas), vampiros (carne asada on crispy corn tortillas with cheese), and quesadillas (carne asada on flour tortillas with cheese). All are heaped with chopped red onion, cabbage, and tomato salsa, with a wedge of cucumber on the side. Keep an eye out for rotating specials to come later on.

Capitol Hill needed the late-night spot. On Fridays and Saturdays, Tacos Cometa will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The weekday lunch and dinner crowds can catch them Tuesday through Thursday between 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Osiel and Rey use the techniques they learned in Michelin-starred kitchens to create a taco that pays tribute to the ones they loved in Sinaloa, and the result is something truly special.

“Nothing makes me happier than just standing at the taco stand, watching someone take the first bite and smile,” Rey told me back in September. Hopefully this new location means that a lot more people will get to have that experience.