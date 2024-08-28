Nicole Giusti and Yasiman "Yaz" Ahsani are just two punks trying to book shows and stick it to the man by way of their wildly fun band Lemon Boy. With cheeky songs like “Sugar Daddy,” “Bite Me,” and “Guitar Center (Sucks),” their debut album Eat. Skate. Die. is like a sour candy you can’t put down, even after your tongue starts bleeding. But this weekend at Bumbershoot, not only will Lemon Boy take the stage (see them Sunday at 1 pm on the Vera Stage!), they’ll debut a new way for fans to consume the band’s ugly-pop aesthetic: A video game called Punk Juice, inspired by the band’s experiences in the music industry.

Punk Juice is what happens when Animal Crossing sits on a whoopie cushion. It’s cute yet gross, sweet yet brash. In addition to “your mom” jokes, farts, and armpit hair, there are a variety of colorful places to go, games to play, and people to meet. When prompted to get dressed at the beginning of the game, I selected an anarchy sweatshirt and green Doc Martens. After my pink cellphone alerted me to a message, I learned I had to get to a band audition. I jumped on the bus but was yelled at by two potty-mouthed punks upon arrival… I was late. Traffic. Of course. Playing Lemon Boy’s “Body Horror,” I auditioned for bass in a Guitar Hero-esque minigame. I ventured outside and walked into a thrift store where I spent $25 from my Hellcorp Bank account on a fishnet top. I accomplished a quest to get a free poster, then went home to decorate my room.

Seattleites may find themselves chuckling at familiar-looking landmarks, and musicians may find themselves crying at the stress of navigating (another?!) band. Festival attendees can demo the game both days of Bumbershoot in the outdoor courtyard of the Cornish Playhouse. The girls say they scoured local thrift stores to create a cozy exhibition space, so you’ll be able to kick up your feet and stay a while.

“It’s gonna be very environmentally cool,” says Ahsani. “Like a cozy punk rock living room.”

Before the big Bumbershoot debut, I got to talk to Ahsani and Giusti about how they went from punk rock band to punk rock game designers.

You can play these songs with chords. COURTESY OF PUNK JUICE

How did you come up with the idea to create a video game together?

Giusti: I ended up quitting my software job and became very exposed to game development through Yaz and her friends. I was trying some stuff out on my own and really loved it. I thought it was super fun, but I hated the art that I made.

Ahsani: My contract ended at Nintendo and the job market was really bad in the games industry. I couldn’t find work. Then Nicole was like, “Hey… you can do all the art.” This is my dream to not have anyone tell me what to do.

How long did it take you to make this game?

Giusti: We’ve been going for about 10 months, 40 hours a week! Our supporters on Patreon can play-test it on Steam, and we’re gonna have a demo version at Bumbershoot for people to try. The full game will be released later this year.

What is Punk Juice?

Giusti: It’s like a lifestyle simulator where you play as someone who just moved to this new Seattle-inspired city. You join this band with two wacky, sort of crass characters. You get to play music, date, dress up, decorate. It’s a really silly, funny, cozy game.

Ahsani: All of the mini-games are inspired by the stress that we’ve endured as local musicians. Like packing your car and getting everything to fit, or going to your job and also making it work with your band schedule.

Tell us about the music in the game.

Giusti: The main character’s band can learn and unlock songs off our new album, Eat. Skate. Die.! We also had to start composing music for the rival bands, which is really funny because some of them suck.

How many different characters are there?

Giusti: There’s yourself, two bandmates, your mom, boss, and the rival bands. There’s also a couple love interests you can date. There’s definitely gonna be more characters, but those are the ones we have in the demo for now.

How would you describe the little city this game takes place in?

Giusti: It’s definitely Seattle-inspired. Very grungy. Dirty. It’s like all pastel colors, but then everything is covered in trash.

Ahsani: The sky is never really blue. It’s always gray. It rains. It always looks under construction. We’re talking about adding a Space Noodle (laughs).

Wishlist Punk Juice on Steam to be notified of its full release later this year. Can’t make it to Bumbershoot? Play the demo by supporting Punk Juice on Patreon.