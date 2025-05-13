To many, he was more legend than state lawmaker: Frank Chopp, the mustachioed mafioso from the 43rd Legislative District who wielded the gavel as Speaker of the House for two decades, and who wielded as much power as any state lawmaker in Evergreen history. I knew him as a mentor and friend, as a co-conspirator at the social services agency Solid Ground, and as the fellow organizer thirty years my senior who I followed into the Washington State Legislature. Today, on what would’ve been his 72nd birthday, I remember the hybrid of these two Chopps – Frank the inside institutionalist, Frank the outside organizer – was the political double-helix of one our state’s great titans of public affairs.

Recent eulogies of Speaker Emeritus Chopp, who passed away on March 22 at the age of 71, have focused on his Democrat bona fides. Frank was first elected to the Washington State House of Representatives in a November 1994 cycle that saw a nationally-resurgent G.O.P. capture a stunning majority in Chopp’s chamber. Thanks largely to his single-minded focus on rebuilding a Democratic majority, when Frank officially left office on the day I swore in to succeed him on January 13, 2025, the once-minority donkeys maintained a near-supermajority in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Unlike many liberals today, Chopp understood that politics was an actual competition between conflicting worldviews; there were real stakes for partisan failure or success. “My parents would disown me if I became a Republican, trust me,” he once said.

Less retold than Frank’s indelible contribution to the Washington State Democratic Party, however, are the activist underpinnings of his legislative career. “I’m a red diaper baby,” he told me the first time we met at an Italian restaurant in Wallingford a few years ago:

“Do you know what that means?”

Frank’s parents were leftists who met on a picket line in the mining town of Rosalyn, Washington. His mom a cafeteria worker and his dad a mineworker, the elder Chopps reared the boy and his siblings with dinner-table conversation about the New Deal and class struggle, stoking indignation at the plight of the downtrodden during the mid-twentieth century’s “golden age of capitalism.” A grandson of Croatian immigrants born May 13, 1953, Frank Vana Chopp would frequently joke about being “a white boy from Bremerton fighting for reparations” when we worked together on the Covenant Homeownership Act in 2023.

Decades before C.H.O.P., Chopp occupied public property to prove a point: After exposure to the writings of environmental theorist Buckminister Fuller, he constructed and took up residence in a geodesic dome near the University of Washington in 1971. The squat was meant to call attention to the need for more low income housing options in Seattle – an issue he would never tire of addressing in thirty years as a state lawmaker.

Perhaps many of the politicos who have read of Chopp’s passing do so as higher ed students of public policy – a field Frank fled because he found it “too structured.” Nor was Frank ever a law student. For the quarter century between the 1970s and his ascent to the State House of Reps in 1994, he was a serial citizen activist, petitioning against freeways and political graft in the 1970s, co-founding the social services agency Solid Ground and the Low Income Housing Institute in the 1980s and 1990s, attending neighborhood debates about housing throughout. He met his wife Nancy at one of these gatherings. The couple had two kids. Frank remained committed to public service. On November 8, 1994, he was elected to 43rd Legislative District, Position 2. “I’m an organizer who just so happens to be Speaker of the House,” he said after ascending to Speaker of the House a few years later at the turn of the 20th century.

With its breadbasket of progressive voters in Capitol Hill, Fremont, the University District, and Wallingford, reps from the 43rd L.D. have historically used this seat as a springboard. Seattle Mayor Ole Hanson’s political career culminated as America’s foremost anti-communist pundit during the Red Scare; he got his start as 43rd L.D Rep in 1908. Just days before Frank’s passing, the Washington State Legislature held a joint memorial service for recently departed members of the State Legislature; former 43rd L.D. Rep and eventual Governor Dan Evans was included in the program.

For his part, Frank seemed to feel that staying in one office for a long period of time was preferable to chasing ambition or attention. People who knew him might agree that departing after he could be included in the State Legislature’s annual remembrance ceremony was classic Chopp.

The recent political history of Washington State could be narrated through the lens of Chopp: a bluish state on the brink of ‘swing’-status grows into a liberal stalwart (1990s-2000s), becomes synonymous with progressivism (2010s), and is simultaneously seen as what is right and wrong with the Democratic Party (2020s). From his sole assumption of the Speakership in 2002 until his retirement, Chopp was a central figure, his career implicating the corporate center and hard left of Washington politics, interfacing with powerful capitalists and socialist insurgents.

On issues of labor, housing, and social services, Chopp’s record was strong. Shortly after becoming Speaker in 2002, he steered the bill that granted academic student employees collective bargaining rights, then became a champion of efforts to organize home care aides. I confess to having no interest in describing these efforts objectively: the first two unions I ever joined – UAW 4121, as a student researcher at the University of Washington., and SEIU 775 NW, as a caretaker to my late sister Nichole — were byproducts of legislation Chopp passed in concert with working Washingtonians.

Through the Housing Trust Fund, Apple Health and Homes, and revenue from the document recording fee, Frank Chopp was responsible for tens of thousands of units of low income housing throughout the state or Washington. Because he was wary that the private market would provide housing for all – low income renters, citydwellers with disabilities – Chopp was at times criticized by urbanists for displaying “N.I.M.B.Y.” tendencies. At the same time, among the last endorsements Chopp ever gave were of the successful lefty-backed “House Our Neighbors” campaigns for public housing in Seattle. His deepest and most emotional ties in the 43rd Legislative District are at the intersection of housing and social services, a passion that grew out of his experience with disabled and mentally ill family members.

With respect to taxing the rich, Chopp was generally supportive, but hesitated to implement revenue without a reason. His patented legislative three-step was 1. To begin by describing an area of public need (education, housing, etc.), 2. To create a dedicated state account with a ringing title (“Workforce Education Act”; “Apple Health and Homes”; “Housing Trust Fund”), and 3. To lastly describe the revenue source that funded it. Some of his parents’ appreciation for the New Deal survived in Chopp’s ambitious-but-grounded approach to policymaking: “It’s a lot of fun to see a need, come up with an idea to solve it, and then get it done,” he said in January 2024.

As an organizing strategy to build consensus for progressive revenue, Chopp’s approach inverted typical lefty tax messaging. Many Washington progressives tend to begin with rehearsed descriptions of the state tax code, proceed to describe dense tax rates with gargantuan dollar figures and tedious percentages, and then detail how these funds would address peoples’ real-world needs. Chopp thought making the opposition have to attack not a tax, but a popular program, was a better play. Nobody wants to pay taxes – but who wants to oppose childcare? Higher education?

Over time, the Frank Chopp School of Progressive Revenue provoked rebellion from challengers who believed it didn’t go far enough. In the second half of his legislative career, he drew radical challengers, beating them by massive margins, but in the process fueling the activist left’s perception of him as an immovable leviathan.

The political party Socialist Alternative took two valiant swings at Chopp’s seat, running eventual Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant against him in 2012, then trying again with Jess Spear two years later. Socialist Alternative framed Chopp as a symbol of Obama-era liberal complacency that necessitated the Occupy Wall Street movement of 2011. The org circulated a Black Panther Party-inspired graphic with several corporate logos superimposed upon a photo of Chopp. When Sawant hit him over taking corporate donations during a 2012 debate, Chopp pointed out that he parried these surplus funds to anti-poverty nonprofits and to other Democrats in swing districts. Chopp defeated Sawant by a 70-30 margin in 2012. He beat Spear by 64 points in 2014.

When People’s Party candidate Sherae Lascelles challenged him in 2020, Chopp had already become well-practiced at diffusing challengers. On the way to a 30-point win, he argued for a capital gains tax rate that was more progressive than the proposal put forward by Lascelles, who campaigned with the support of area socialists. At this stage, the consensus was that only death or scandal would remove Chopp from office.

For a once-activist turned powerful politician, two of the more compelling moments of Chopp’s tenure as Speaker of the House both involved the State Legislature’s relationship to major corporations threatening to leave Washington: The departure of the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007, and the Boeing bailout package of 2013.

After the City of Seattle declined to provide professional men’s basketball an arena subsidy in 2006, pro-sports activists pivoted to asking the State Legislature. During the 2007 Washington State Legislative Session, Speaker Chopp sided with a group called “Citizens For More Important Things,” arguing against state funds for billionaire sports leagues. Chopp sparred with N.B.A. Commissioner David Stern in a committee hearing in Olympia, a clash of two men who weren’t accustomed to losing.

When Chopp won, the Sonics left. To this day, a certain stripe of disgruntled Seattle sports fan believes that he – not coffee mogul Howard Schultz, who ran the team into the ground, nor oil tycoon Clay Bennett, who bought the flailing franchise with the intent of relocating it – is the single person most responsible for the Sonics departing. Chopp’s main offense in 2007 may have been being too correct too quickly: the since-familiar spectacle of sports franchise owners attempting to shakedown the public sector for handouts should well cast his course of action in a different light.

In the case of Boeing, the saga of threatened corporate relocation replayed with higher stakes: During Chopp’s time as speaker, one of the state’s largest employers threatened to relocate, and in response the State Legislature held a special session to hand them an $8.7 billion tax break. For Chopp, the reason for backing a plan to prevent Boeing’s relocation was simple: if they moved, House Democrats would get blamed, and the Republicans would weasel their way back into a majority. Boeing moved 2,000 jobs from Washington State anyway, prompting Speaker Chopp’s House to clawback the giveaway a few years later.

That the biggest private sector bailout ever issued by a state government took part on Chopp’s watch didn’t go unnoticed, nor should it have. I’d always taken it as a cautionary tale that the realpolitik of elected office in a capitalist system exerted serious pressure on even the best-intentioned.

Frank had a way of making alliances with younger politicians, often sharing insight to help you navigate the legislative terrain he helped create. Conversely, if you crossed Frank with low-integrity behavior, you were dead to him, and honestly, I thought his vindictive streak was one of the most relatable things about him.

The lefty challenges of 2012 and 2014 reintroduced Frank to his activist roots, regrounding him in a 43rd Legislative District that had changed since he was elected twenty years earlier. As the donkeys achieved stable majorities in the 2010s, his responsibilities to the statewide Democratic caucus as Speaker relaxed somewhat, meaning he could guide Washington State’s response to the first Trump Administration with the focus expected of a lawmaker from the ‘fighting’ 43rd L.D. After resigning as Speaker in 2019, his legislative focus gained further fidelity to his past as an organizer.

The Frank Chopp I met for the first time in 2020 wasn’t the one of corporate bailouts, but of attempting to end tax subsidies for golf courses; not the Speaker Chopp who had to protect House majorities, but the Frank who made college free for thousands of Washingtonians via the Workforce Education Act’s corporate tax. By the time we began meeting regularly in 2021, the few walks down memory lane Frank indulged were those where his non-conformist young adulthood was reanimated in the House of Reps. His refusal to allow the Tacoma Narrows Bridge to fall into the hands of a private firm in the mid-2000s was a real point of pride.

When Frank announced he would be stepping away from the State Legislature in Spring of 2024, many were surprised: He seemed to be having more fun in Olympia than ever. At his retirement ceremony the weekend before election day in November, Frank jokingly announced a late write-in campaign for his old seat. At least one aspiring lawmaker in the audience was less than amused.

What can you salvage when your mentor passes away? Frank left us many usable lessons. For starters, you didn’t have to be born into money or have well-connected parents to make a difference. Frank had none of those things when he was born; he died one of the most impactful public servants in state history. As mass protest becomes an increasingly vital political instrument for everyday people facing austerity and authoritarianism, Frank set an inspiring example: he was an institutionalist whose first political instincts were that of an activist, an organizer who thought well enough of progressive ideas to plant and water them over time. After he floated the idea in a 2012 campaign debate with Kshama Sawant, the Workforce Education Act didn’t become law until seven years later.

By extension, Frank’s focus on the why of taxing the rich was perhaps his most meaningful tactical contribution to leftist electoral politics. The Washington State Legislative Building is an intimidating environment, its imposing steps and high ceilings designed to make you feel small; many a big idea has died in its grey marble halls. In this setting, Frank didn’t center the dull, inaccessible facts of state revenue, but rather the inviting, aspirational nature of state programs. I’d always wondered if his knack for those pithy dedicated fund titles had anything to do with his sloganeering days as a citizen-activist in the 1970s.

Did Frank imagine his bill titles fitting on protest signs? I kept forgetting to ask.

The last time I saw Frank Chopp was a week before his passing, when he moderated a 43rd Legislative District town hall with Representative Nicole Macri and Senator Jamie Pedersen. Enraged union members angered at the prospect of public employee furloughs joined in with leftist organizations to plead with politicians to tax the rich to fund services we all use. In the chaos, Frank seemed in his element, a throwback to the days when he held a clipboard instead of a gavel. He stepped promptly to the mic at 1:00 PM:

“Time to rock n’ roll, everybody. If we start on time, we’ll end on time.”