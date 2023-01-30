Good news: The Stranger is hiring!

We’re looking to add a full-time staff writer to our small, dynamic team. This position will primarily focus on covering criminal justice—from cops to courts to crime on the streets and in the executive suites.

The Stranger serves up incisive news and culture content to the Seattle area, and we’re seeking applicants who can keep up with the quick pace of digital reporting. This staffer would work with editors to write features, shorter reported pieces, and national/local news roundups.

We’re looking for a reporter who’s hungry to break stories that hold police and prosecutors accountable, dig into crime from a restorative justice perspective, explore public safety alternatives, and get the city talking.

Currently, our team employs a hybrid model. We mostly work from home, but we tend to go into our Chinatown-International District office a few days a week to say hi and to collaborate on larger stories.

Ideally, we’d like applicants to possess the following qualities:

Experience working on a news team—this can include internships and college newspapers.

A body of work published within the past three years.

The ability to write clean, concise news copy in the active voice on a deadline.

The ability to construct a coherent argument.

An enthusiastic, can-do attitude and a comfort level with interviewing anyone, from a Seattle Police Department chief to a dude selling stuff on the street.

Flexibility to move from one story to the next, and time management to juggle multiple stories at once.

Familiarity with major social media platforms.

The ability to pitch stories that are unique and relevant to our readers.

Exceptional grammar and style skills.

Note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, then please apply! We especially encourage people of color, members of the LGTBQ+ community, and women to apply.

For entry-level applicants, this full-time position has a starting annual salary between $50,000 and $55,000. If you have more than entry-level experience, then we will offer more. Benefits include health insurance, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick leave, IRA matching, and annual salary review.

Applicants should live in the Seattle metro area, or else have the ability to relocate for the job. Ideally, you'll have a familiarity with the area. Our general work schedule is Monday-Friday, but you may be asked to work some evenings and weekends.

Interested applicants should send us a résumé, links or PDFs to at least three published pieces, and three pitches on the topics of public safety, criminal justice, and/or drugs and treatment in Seattle.

Email all materials to editorialjob@thestranger.com with the subject line “Staff Writer Application.”

Deadline for applications: 11:59 pm Thursday, Feb 16, but, like, get on it, please! We’re running a skeleton crew!

We are an equal opportunity employer.