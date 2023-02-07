The Stranger is searching for an experienced, professional Social Media Engagement Manager for our website, our sister paper Portland Mercury’ s website, our events calendar EverOut, and our film festival division.

The right candidate will have expert knowledge of social networking platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok), social media management platforms (Later, Hootsuite, etc), and possess excellent verbal and written communication skills, including proofreading.

This position will be responsible for our social media management and general strategy. They will work with a creative, editorial eye and optimize posts based on audience behavior. They will work closely with our writers and our video producer to create original content for our platforms. This position will also create organic and promotional posts for the HUMP! Film Festival, The Stranger’s indie erotic film festival.

Other duties include tracking social media engagement and measurements, monitoring and responding to on-platform conversations, ensuring message consistency across all networks, and preparing internal reports to update staff on usage data and statistics. The overarching goal of this position is to increase visibility, discussion, and engagement for The Stranger, Portland Mercury, EverOut, and HUMP!

Due to the fast-paced nature of the position, a successful Social Media Engagement manager must have excellent prioritizing, time-management, and multitasking skills. Enthusiasm, people skills, and a genuine sense of humor are a must.

This is a full-time, salaried position. Annual salary negotiations start at $55K annually. Occasional evening and weekend hours should be considered a regular component of the weekly schedule. This position reports to the Marketing Director.

We offer:

Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Simple IRA with company match

Hybrid remote work schedule (office is in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District)

We are an EEO employer

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, and resume (with applicable links to showcase your social-media work) to: socialmedia@thestranger.com