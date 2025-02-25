We're hiring!

The Stranger (that’s us), Seattle’s award-winning news and arts publication, covers Seattle in smart, engaging, challenging, and surprising ways. Our news coverage holds power to account and reimagines what our city could be.

We’re looking to grow our little team with two staff writers: an enterprise reporter and a news reporter.

Our enterprise reporter should be someone who’s obsessed with digging into vital, powerful (and sometimes silly) questions that define this city. We want to hire a reporter who’s eager to call out institutions that abuse their power, and want to demand that this city be its best self.

Our news reporter should be someone who’s obsessed with local politics. They should be nimble and able to respond to the news as it happens, providing key context for our readers.

Both writers’ work will appear on TheStranger.com and in our monthly (!!) print issues, and play a vital role in our Stranger Election Control Board.

For more information on the jobs, what we’re looking for, and to throw your hat in the ring, check out the job descriptions here.

Not a writer, but still want to be a part of the team? Our parent company, Noisy Creek, is hiring two other positions: a full-time bookkeeper, and a manager for our sister website, EverOut!

And as an important note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, then please apply!