The Stranger is thrilled to announce our brand new staff writer. His name is Micah Yip and we rescued him from a small newspaper in California (just kidding, they did great work, which is the reason we hired Micah). City Hall beware. We could tell you more about him, but we’ll just let him do that. He’s a writer after all.

Micah, who are you?

I’m a journalist from Northern California, born in the Bay Area, raised in a Sacramento suburb. My reporting background is in local government and social issues.

Some might accuse me of what my generation (annoyingly) calls a “performative male.” I crop my shirts, I use wired headphones, I like indie pop, I’m a slut for a tote bag. Sue me.

I’ve always had a deep desire to pursue justice and stand for what’s right, which is what drew me to journalism. I believe ethical, accessible journalism is essential to building a more free and just society. It keeps power in check, which is paramount today when our country is hurtling toward authoritarianism at breakneck speed.

Personality-wise, I feel I can be awkward, but I think it’s part of my charm (think Tom Holland’s Peter Parker). I’m a perfectionist and an overthinker. I love traveling and connecting with people. I enjoy a morning stroll to a coffee shop over a late-night club crawl.

Perhaps most importantly, I am a son, an older brother, a friend, and a boyfriend. I’m mixed race—Chinese and white—and I’m proud of my heritage.

Anyways, I am these things and more. “I contain multitudes,” or whatever that Walt Whitman quote is.

Why did you decide to come to The Stranger?

I think most people believe good journalism is neutral, but I don’t—I believe journalism should be objective, accurate, fair and truthful, which isn’t always neutral. Journalists have a moral imperative to call out injustices and report truth, but we can’t do that if we legitimize viewpoints that cause harm. At The Stranger, I’m given the freedom to fulfill my duty as a journalist—seek truth and report it.

The Stranger also presents news that’s digestible. Legacy media can get too formal, whereas The Stranger is funny and readable, making it more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

Also, the energy of the workplace is great. The people here are fun, collaborative, friendly, intelligent and hilarious, and I can be myself!

What’s your favorite Stranger story you’ve ever read? Least favorite?

I enjoyed 20 Hours on the 1 and the Denny Blaine Park coverage. I don’t have a least favorite!

You’re from California. What’s your favorite John Steinbeck novel?

I think I read The Pearl in middle school?

You’re from California. Have you ever run from a fire?

No. But have I run to a fire for a story? Also no.

You’re from California. You’re allowed to share your opinion about Gavin Newsom now. What is it?

He had Ch*rlie K*rk on his podcast, so…

What are you obsessed with journalistically?

Getting and spilling the tea, keeping democracy alive, those little flip-top reporter’s notebooks, NPR podcasts.

What are you obsessed with non-journalistically (personally)?

Indie coffee shops, cats, tote bags, hyper-specific Spotify playlists, my loved ones, NPR podcasts.

Do you care about sports? If not, what is the closest thing to sports you care about?

I liked the San Francisco Giants as a kid, so I still call myself a fan. But could I tell you a single player’s name today? Absolutely not. Regardless, I won’t be trading my Giants jersey for a Mariners one anytime soon. Sorry.

Do you have a favorite crime or criminal classification?

Arson. But only the kind that doesn’t hurt or kill people.

You’ve been here for four days. Do you know what “the Big Dumper” is? If not, what’s your best guess without Googling?

The what now…??? I’m too scared to guess.

Do you remember 9/11, or are you Gen-Z?

I’m Gen-Z, so no, I don’t remember. It’s unfortunate because I hear we’re supposed to “never forget” or something.

Have you ever published a swear word before?

Sadly, no, not before joining The Stranger. FUCK. (There, I did it!)

Are you feeling quizzed?

Slightly. I haven’t brushed up on my Facts About Myself flashcards lately, so I might not be acing this one.

Do you wear wigs?

“Uh, no I do not.”

Have you worn wigs?

“No, I have not.”

Will you wear wigs?

“Maybe.”

When will you wear wigs?

“HahaHAHAAAAA!!!”

Without Googling, name four Seattle celebrities. If you don’t know, you can guess.

Uhhh… Jimi Hendrix, Patrick Verona, Christian Gray, the Starbucks founder…?

Favorite band?

Peach Pit.

Favorite movie?

This is simply an impossible question to answer. I have multiple: Spotlight, Lady Bird, The Farewell, the Star Wars prequels, or any MCU Spider-Man film.

What form of transportation are you most excited about? Let’s find the answer this way. Fuck, marry, kill: The Washington state ferry, the light rail, King County Metro bus

Fuck the King County Metro, marry the light rail, kill the Washington state ferry. Fucking the metro is kinda risky, because it’s giving STI vibes, but I guess there’s protection for that. I’m marrying the light rail because it’s more reliable in my experience than the metro. And I’m killing the ferry because I’ve never used it, and I’m not marrying or fucking someone I haven’t met before. Just not my style, personally.