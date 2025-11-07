We have excellent news: Tracey Cataldo is The Stranger's new publisher!

What’s a publisher, you ask? She's our ship captain, running the business and operations of the publication while we swab the poop deck. And no one could be better than Tracey Cataldo, known to all as just “Cataldo.”

Cataldo joined The Stranger universe more than 17 years ago, and since then, she's worn so many hats on our business side, from accounting to event production. She's a virgo. She's a dog person. She reads every word we publish, but doesn’t tell us what to do. And she just gets us. “The world is messy right now, and we want The Stranger to feel like a lifeline—a place where people can connect, be seen, laugh, rage, and maybe make some sense of what’s happening around them,” she says.

If there’s any lifeline at the Stranger, it’s her. We've had a short but mighty line of publishers since we were born 1991, and each one has brought their own flavor to the role. “I like bringing people together. I’m always the one tasked with coordinating the group photo,” Cataldo says. “Each publisher before me seems to have come with a 'minor' that shaped their leadership. Mine is about connection—for the team, for the readers, and for the weirdos and wonderfuls who make this city what it is. I’ve had the privilege of following leaders who built a solid, bold foundation—one I hope to strengthen and carry forward.”

We couldn't be more excited to work alongside Cataldo because we already know what it’s like: Very good.